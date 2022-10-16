2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo found from Flickr

If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Texas, you should add the following towns to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the two in Texas were.

2. Dallas-Fort Worth, TX. This place was ranked number 32 on the list.

The Business Insider website says, "A healthy balance of urban and rural, Dallas offers residents "big-city excitement and quiet, suburban living," shared one local expert. There are local bars, retail shops, and plenty of sports spirit to satisfy the huge population. The city — with large employers in business, finance, and education — is teeming with young professionals."

"Check out the nation's largest single arts district, the world-class shopping and accommodations, the mouth-watering cuisine from countless restaurants and eateries, the beautiful green spaces, lake, and outdoor trails, and the live entertainment in the distinct neighborhoods each with their own compelling vibe," another website says.

1. Austin, TX. This place finished at number 13 on the list.

"Austin is beloved for its live music scene and is host to some of the country's biggest music and culture festivals, including South by Southwest and Austin City Limits. The city was nicknamed "Silicon Hills" in the 1990s for its status as "among the top areas for venture capital investment in the country," the Business Insider website says.

"What you hear is true. With vibrant entertainment, art and culture, inspiring cuisine, and stunning outdoor experiences, Austin lets you create a soundtrack all your own. So take a look around, and put the Live Music Capital of the World® on your playlist," one website says.

Those are the two towns in Texas that have been ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#11-ann-arbor-michigan-40

