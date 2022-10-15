This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Photo found from Flickr

Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.

In the beautiful state of North Carolina, there are a ton of amazing flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It is called The Raleigh Flea Market and it's located in Raleigh, NC. Their website also refers to the flea market as NC's Greatest Treasure Hunt.

One website says, "One of the most popular flea markets in North Carolina, the Raleigh Flea Market has been drawing shoppers since the early 1970s. Situated in the historic State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, the market originally began with just a handful of stalls, but today more than 1,000 vendors turn out to sell their wares across the six-building fairground campus."

"Vintage, collectible, antique, handcrafted, homegrown, new, used, local, unco​mmon, bizarre--you'll find it here! For nearly 50 years, the flea market at the State Fairgrounds has offered one of the most unique and entertaining shopping experiences in the state," their website says.

The flea market is typically open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm but is closed for the month of October due to the Fair. It will reopen in early November though!

Their website goes on to say, "Each weekend, hundreds of indoor and outdoor vendors showcase an incredible range of items, from high-end antiques to power tools and everything in between. A rotating array of food trucks, fair food, and farm stands ensures you won't leave hungry!"

The Raleigh Flea Market also offers free parking, free admission, clean restrooms, on-site security, and an ATM!

Their website finishes by saying, "Better than a mall, better than a thrift shop, better than online shopping - The Raleigh Market is an event not to be missed!"

The address for this flea market is 4285 Trinity Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607.

