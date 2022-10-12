Waukesha, WI

This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3kX8_0iVr5uBx00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.

The restaurant is called Golden Chicken and it is located in Waukesha, WI.

One website says, "Golden Chicken in Waukesha is the perfect place to come hungry. Their fried chicken buckets range from eight to 36 pieces. Golden Chicken offers delectable dinner favorites like their chicken dinner and chicken snack—always served with French fries, coleslaw, and a bun."

"For 27 years we have been serving Waukesha and the surrounding communities fresh fried chicken cooked to perfection. Our chicken is always cooked to order, never prepared ahead, using a trans-fat-free, cholesterol-free oil," the restaurant's website says.

Their website also says, "In addition to chicken, we have mouth-watering BBQ pork ribs, fish, jumbo shrimp, appetizers, sandwiches, and a locally known secret….Thin Crust Pizza, loaded up just the way you like it."

The restaurant is open from 4 pm to 9 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. On Thursdays, they are open from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, they are open from 11 am to 9 pm. Finally, on Sundays, they are open from 4 pm to 8:30 pm.

Their website finishes by saying, "You may choose fast, friendly delivery or you may come and pick it up. Because all of our food is cooked fresh to order, please allow at least 15 minutes or call ahead for your convenience. Remember us for all of your party needs – birthdays, holidays, tailgate parties, business luncheons, graduations, etc. We look forward to serving you!"

The address for this restaurant is 310 W. St Paul Ave. #8 Waukesha, WI 53188.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this restaurant? If so, how was it? Would you recommend it? What are your favorite fried chicken restaurants in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://goldenchickenwaukesha.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisconsin# Food# Restaurants# Lifestyle# Local

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
27226 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Raleigh, NC

This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.

Read full story
13 comments
Virginia State

2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
86 comments
Pennsylvania State

2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
83 comments
Lebanon, OH

This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the great state of Texas were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
189 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Halloween fast approaching, you might want to start looking into all the Halloween festivals that are in your area.

Read full story
5 comments
Lakeland, FL

This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
19 comments
Milwaukee, WI

This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time in one of the most haunted places in the state of Wisconsin this October, you might want to add the following hotel to your list.

Read full story
22 comments
Michigan State

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
40 comments
Saylorsburg, PA

This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a visit to your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
23 comments
Westfield, WI

This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Maryland State

3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
124 comments
Columbus, WI

The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!

Read full story
2 comments
Nebraska State

2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
23 comments
Belton, SC

This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy