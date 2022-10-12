This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.

The restaurant is called Golden Chicken and it is located in Waukesha, WI.

One website says, "Golden Chicken in Waukesha is the perfect place to come hungry. Their fried chicken buckets range from eight to 36 pieces. Golden Chicken offers delectable dinner favorites like their chicken dinner and chicken snack—always served with French fries, coleslaw, and a bun."

"For 27 years we have been serving Waukesha and the surrounding communities fresh fried chicken cooked to perfection. Our chicken is always cooked to order, never prepared ahead, using a trans-fat-free, cholesterol-free oil," the restaurant's website says.

Their website also says, "In addition to chicken, we have mouth-watering BBQ pork ribs, fish, jumbo shrimp, appetizers, sandwiches, and a locally known secret….Thin Crust Pizza, loaded up just the way you like it."

The restaurant is open from 4 pm to 9 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. On Thursdays, they are open from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. On Fridays and Saturdays, they are open from 11 am to 9 pm. Finally, on Sundays, they are open from 4 pm to 8:30 pm.

Their website finishes by saying, "You may choose fast, friendly delivery or you may come and pick it up. Because all of our food is cooked fresh to order, please allow at least 15 minutes or call ahead for your convenience. Remember us for all of your party needs – birthdays, holidays, tailgate parties, business luncheons, graduations, etc. We look forward to serving you!"

The address for this restaurant is 310 W. St Paul Ave. #8 Waukesha, WI 53188.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this restaurant? If so, how was it? Would you recommend it? What are your favorite fried chicken restaurants in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this restaurant's website: https://goldenchickenwaukesha.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!