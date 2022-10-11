Lebanon, OH

This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJjfu_0iUXLmPT00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

In the beautiful state of Ohio, there are a ton of amazing flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

The market is called Traders World and is located in Lebanon, OH.

One website says, "Lebanon’s huge flea market, Traders World, has over 11 acres of shopping for visitors to explore.

"With 850 inside vendors, and 250 outside, the market sells everything from arts and crafts, second-hand clothing, and antiques to fresh local produce, and visitors can even pop into the onsite barbershop for a trim or find their dream dress at the bridal store," the website goes on to say.

This flea market is one of the largest in the Midwest. You can easily spend a whole day here and still not go through all of the various shops!

The website continues to say, "Open every Saturday and Sunday, the market is celebrating 33 years of unique items and family fun in 2017, with new vendors being added on a regular basis. The market building itself is something of a museum, with antiques, artifacts, and Americana memorabilia hanging from the walls."

The flea market offers tons of unique items, good deals, benches to sit down at, food, and more!

"Shoppers have noted that you can buy virtually anything here, and it's true! With an inventory that's constantly changing and new deals every day, you can truly expect to find the unexpected," another website says.

The flea market is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm.

The address for this flea market is 601 Union Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? What are your favorite flea markets in Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website. Although it is currently not working, the website says it will be coming soon: http://www.tradersworldmarket.com/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ohio# Flea Market# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 22

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
27233 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Raleigh, NC

This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.

Read full story
15 comments
Virginia State

2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
86 comments
Pennsylvania State

2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
83 comments
Waukesha, WI

This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the great state of Texas were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
189 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Halloween fast approaching, you might want to start looking into all the Halloween festivals that are in your area.

Read full story
5 comments
Lakeland, FL

This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!

Read full story
19 comments
Milwaukee, WI

This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time in one of the most haunted places in the state of Wisconsin this October, you might want to add the following hotel to your list.

Read full story
22 comments
Michigan State

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
40 comments
Saylorsburg, PA

This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a visit to your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
23 comments
Westfield, WI

This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Maryland State

3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
124 comments
Columbus, WI

The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!

Read full story
2 comments
Nebraska State

2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
23 comments
Belton, SC

This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.

Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy