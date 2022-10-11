This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Photo found from Flickr

Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

In the beautiful state of Ohio, there are a ton of amazing flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

The market is called Traders World and is located in Lebanon, OH.

One website says, "Lebanon’s huge flea market, Traders World, has over 11 acres of shopping for visitors to explore.

"With 850 inside vendors, and 250 outside, the market sells everything from arts and crafts, second-hand clothing, and antiques to fresh local produce, and visitors can even pop into the onsite barbershop for a trim or find their dream dress at the bridal store," the website goes on to say.

This flea market is one of the largest in the Midwest. You can easily spend a whole day here and still not go through all of the various shops!

The website continues to say, "Open every Saturday and Sunday, the market is celebrating 33 years of unique items and family fun in 2017, with new vendors being added on a regular basis. The market building itself is something of a museum, with antiques, artifacts, and Americana memorabilia hanging from the walls."

The flea market offers tons of unique items, good deals, benches to sit down at, food, and more!

"Shoppers have noted that you can buy virtually anything here, and it's true! With an inventory that's constantly changing and new deals every day, you can truly expect to find the unexpected," another website says.

The flea market is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 5 pm.

The address for this flea market is 601 Union Rd, Lebanon, OH 45036.

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website. Although it is currently not working, the website says it will be coming soon: http://www.tradersworldmarket.com/

