This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

With Halloween fast approaching, you might want to start looking into all the Halloween festivals that are in your area.

In Virginia, there are a ton of Halloween festivals that are amazing, but this one is a must-visit.

The festival is called the Haunted Hunt Club Farm Festival in Virginia Beach, VA.

One website says, "Let the fright nights begin! Bring the whole family for an unforgettable night at our Haunted Hunt Club Farm Halloween Festival of terrifying attractions, creepy characters, and ghastly ghouls!"

The website goes on to say, "Experience the 2022 all-new Scream Team and Extreme Halloween featured events! Our cast of blood-curdling characters (always at a safe distance) appear when you least expect them for a night of spine-tingling terrors sure to make you scream!"

The festival includes a hayride, spooky cornfield, costume contests, and offers seasonal crafts, apple cider, wine, a fun Fall party, and more!

"If you dare, venture into our haunted cornfields or chance what awaits you in the farm’s wicked woods. Be very scared because spectral spooks and howling haunts lurk around every corner," the website also says.

The website finishes by saying, "Haunted Hunt Club Farm is a winner of the Haunted Attraction Association’s 2019-2020 top-rated haunts in America, a 2019 Trip Advisor “Hall of Fame” Certificate of Excellence recipient, and a 2019 Military Trusted Business mention by My Base Guide."

The festival will be open on the 9th, 12th-16th, 19th-23rd, and 26th-31st this October. The festival goes from 7 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and goes to 11:30 on weekends.

The address for the festival is 2388 London Bridge Road Virginia Beach, VA 23456.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this Halloween festival? What are your favorite Halloween festivals in Virginia? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this Halloween festival's website: https://hauntedhuntclubfarm.com

