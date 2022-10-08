This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Florida, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Lakeland Antique Mall and it is located in Lakeland, FL.

Their website says, "Lakeland Antique Mall combines over 250 vendors from all walks of life to give you the most eccentric and diverse collectibles found anywhere. Lakeland Antique Mall maintains a relaxing atmosphere with well-displayed booths, comfortable air conditioning, and excellent lighting."

"Lakeland Antique Mall is staffed with knowledgeable, friendly customer service professionals who are happy to assist you on your hunt for antique treasures and vintage collectibles," their website goes on to say.

The mall is also pet-friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Their bio on Google says, "Come visit the Largest antique mall in Lakeland, FL! We have over 44,000 square feet of unique items with over 250 dealers from all over the state! We offer the largest selection of vintage furniture, Dixie Belle paint, home decor, jewelry, rare coins, vinyl records, and more!"

"Staffed with friendly associates who take pride in customer service and are ready to help you in your hunt for antiques. Don’t worry, our dealers got you covered. Visit the store today for a blast from the past," their bio goes on to say.

When you visit this antique mall, you're almost certain to find something interesting and have a great time shopping.

Their website continues to say, "We provide a unique shopping experience to help you find all the things you didn’t know you wanted, but can’t live without!"

This antique mall is open from 10 am to 7 pm every day except Sunday when it closes at 6 pm.

The address for this antique mall is 3530 US 98 N Lakeland, FL 33809.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this antique mall? What are your favorite antique malls in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://antiqueslakeland.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!