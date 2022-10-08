Lakeland, FL

This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wj3R7_0iROJFPS00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!

In the great state of Florida, there are a ton of amazing antique malls, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Lakeland Antique Mall and it is located in Lakeland, FL.

Their website says, "Lakeland Antique Mall combines over 250 vendors from all walks of life to give you the most eccentric and diverse collectibles found anywhere. Lakeland Antique Mall maintains a relaxing atmosphere with well-displayed booths, comfortable air conditioning, and excellent lighting."

"Lakeland Antique Mall is staffed with knowledgeable, friendly customer service professionals who are happy to assist you on your hunt for antique treasures and vintage collectibles," their website goes on to say.

The mall is also pet-friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Their bio on Google says, "Come visit the Largest antique mall in Lakeland, FL! We have over 44,000 square feet of unique items with over 250 dealers from all over the state! We offer the largest selection of vintage furniture, Dixie Belle paint, home decor, jewelry, rare coins, vinyl records, and more!"

"Staffed with friendly associates who take pride in customer service and are ready to help you in your hunt for antiques. Don’t worry, our dealers got you covered. Visit the store today for a blast from the past," their bio goes on to say.

When you visit this antique mall, you're almost certain to find something interesting and have a great time shopping.

Their website continues to say, "We provide a unique shopping experience to help you find all the things you didn’t know you wanted, but can’t live without!"

This antique mall is open from 10 am to 7 pm every day except Sunday when it closes at 6 pm.

The address for this antique mall is 3530 US 98 N Lakeland, FL 33809.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this antique mall? What are your favorite antique malls in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://antiqueslakeland.com

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Florida# Antique Mall# Shopping# Things To Do# Lifestyle

Comments / 19

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
26571 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Waukesha, WI

This Restaurant in Wisconsin Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great fried chicken, this restaurant in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.

Read full story
1 comments
Lebanon, OH

This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
22 comments
Texas State

2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the great state of Texas were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
190 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

This Fun Halloween Festival in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Halloween fast approaching, you might want to start looking into all the Halloween festivals that are in your area.

Read full story
5 comments
Milwaukee, WI

This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time in one of the most haunted places in the state of Wisconsin this October, you might want to add the following hotel to your list.

Read full story
22 comments
Michigan State

3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
37 comments
Saylorsburg, PA

This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a visit to your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

Read full story
23 comments
Westfield, WI

This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Maryland State

3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments
Charlotte, NC

2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
121 comments
Columbus, WI

The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!

Read full story
1 comments
Nebraska State

2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
23 comments
Belton, SC

This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.

Read full story
30 comments
Virginia State

3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

This City in Florida is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Ghosts and Gravestones website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time in one of the most haunted places in the state of Florida this October, you might want to add the following city to your list.

Read full story
59 comments
Barnesville, OH

This Massive Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With the first official day of Fall past us, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy