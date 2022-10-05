4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The famous pest company Orkin released a list of the top 50 most rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the four in New York were.

4. Syracuse, NY. This city was ranked number 46 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "Syracuse's harsh winters are said to be a big contributor to the city's rat problem. Rats and mice don't typically hibernate. So, when temperatures drop, rodents move into human homes."

3. Buffalo, NY. This city was ranked number 41 on Orkin's list.

"Climate change may be contributing to Buffalo's rat problem. In 2018, a health department official for New York's Erie County, where Buffalo is located, told WKBW-TV that warmer winter temps were helping rat populations thrive," the website says.

2. Albany, NY. This city in New York finished at number 31 on the list.

The website says, "If Orkin's annual lists are any indication, the rat problem in New York's state capital is not abating. In 2019, Albany ranked No. 48 on the company's "Rattiest Cities" list. It jumped to No. 38 in 2020, before moving to No. 31 in the latest list."

1. New York City, NY. This one may not be a surprise, but The Big Apple finished at number 3 on the list.

"It's little surprise that the land of subways, busy streets, and a gone-viral rodent known as "Pizza Rat" ranked so high in Orkin's latest list. It's estimated that some 2 million rats call New York City home," the website goes on to say.

Those are the four cities in New York that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If you have a rat problem in your area, you might need to consider giving Orkin a call!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/

