This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State

Taking a visit to your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.

In the beautiful state of Pennsylvania, there are a ton of great flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Blue Ridge Flea Market in Saylorsburg, PA.

One website says, "Located in the scenic setting of the Pocono Mountains in Saylorsburg, the Blue Ridge Flea Market has been attracting bargain hunters and families looking for an unusual day out since it first opened in 1976."

"With over 300 vendors, the country market has a wide range of stalls – selling everything from new and used items to fresh produce and antiques. There’s plenty to keep serious treasure hunters occupied too, with collectibles, bric-a-brac, and jewelry stalls," the website goes on to say.

Free parking is offered at this flea market and there are a bunch of high-quality concessions at KC's Grill.

The flea market's website says, "It is a great outdoor, country-oriented market that offers a variety of items that range from fresh local produce, new and used items, jewelry, tools, outdoor equipment, collectibles, and antiques."

"So, if you are looking for an opportunity to spend some time outdoors and doing a bit of treasure hunting, the Blue Ridge Flea Market is a great place to come," the flea market's website goes on to say.

The flea market is open Saturdays and Sundays from 6:30 am to 3 pm.

The address for this flea market is 648 Route 115 Saylorsburg, PA 18353.

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website: http://blueridgefleamarket.com

