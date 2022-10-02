5 Spooky Places in Virginia That Are Considered Haunted and Where To Find Them

Photo found from Unsplash

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Virginia.

The Only In Your State website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

5. Cold Harbor Battlefield in Mechanicsville, VA.

One website says, "Located in Mechanicsville (about a fifty-minute drive northwest of Williamsburg), Cold Harbor Battlefield is where “one of American history’s bloodiest, most lopsided battles” occurred."

"Today, visitors will learn more about this battle and some may even detect the presence of those who lost their lives on these grounds. Many have reported seeing strange lights, smelling gunpowder, or hearing the sound of horses in the distance," the Only In Your State website says.

4. The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach, VA.

"It is not known how long ago Spirits first began to inhabit Ferry Plantation House. There have been rumors of activity throughout the 20th Century and now into the 21st," the plantation's website says.

Their website goes on to say, "For many years, local residents said that even while the house was unoccupied, lights inside the house would turn themselves on. They still do, according to several Volunteers. One of the duties is to go to every room in the house making sure the lights are off when Ferry closes for the day. Many times, when opening the house for the next day of tours, volunteers will find the lights on in the third floor."

3. The Boxwood Inn in Newport News, VA.

One website claims, "Boxwood Inn Bed and Breakfast in Newport News has seven spirits haunting the building. The energy connected to it is strong. How strong? Strong enough to consistently drain new batteries during paranormal events held there."

2. Fort Magruder Hotel & Conference Center in Williamsburg, VA.

"Once a year, a science fiction, fantasy and horror convention, Marscon is held at the Fort Magruder hotel, due to its reputation as a paranormal hotspot," a website says.

The Only In Your State website says, "Hotel housekeepers and residents alike have noted beyond peculiar instances of paranormal activity here."

1. Wythe House in Williamsburg, VA.

"The haunted history of this site dates back to 1779 when a resident by the name of Lady Ann Skipwith died. The details of her death are uncertain aside from the fact that it was unexpected and tragic. Lady Skipwith’s husband then married her sister, an act that apparently has caused Ann’s jealous spirit to remain on the property," the Only In Your State website says.

