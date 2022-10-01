3 Towns in Pennsylvania That Are Perfect for a Weekend Getaway

Photo found from Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Pennsylvania, you might want to consider the following places.

The Only In Your State website has a list of the best places in Pennsylvania for a weekend getaway. Here's what some of them are.

3. New Hope, PA. This charming small town has a population of roughly 2,500 people.

Their website says, "Home to eclectic shopping, riverside restaurants and cultural attractions, New Hope is a scenic small town located directly adjacent to the Delaware River. There is plenty to see and do on this marvelous Main Street that has been highlighted in countless publications, like Travel + Leisure and USA Today!"

2. Foxburg, PA. This town has a population of under 1,000.

"Foxburg is located in the Allegheny Clarion River Valley. Along with being one of Pennsylvania’s most charming small towns, it is also the home to the American Golf Hall of Fame and the oldest golf course in continuous use in the United States," their website says.

"During the day, you can go canoeing, kayaking, boating, hiking, biking, shopping, and Segway tours," their website goes on to say.

1. Lititz, PA. The population here is about 9,500 people.

"An enchanting destination that previously earned the title of the “Coolest Small Town in America,” Lititz is a picture-perfect spot any time of the year," the Only In Your State website says.

"Lititz is a picture-perfect representative of small-town America. The town is known for picturesque, tree-lined streets, unique shops, cafés, architecture, and a friendly atmosphere. The architecture is a combination of English, German, and Victorian styles," one website says.

Those are three towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit for a weekend getaway.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Do they deserve to be on the list of the best places in Pennsylvania for a weekend getaway? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Only In Your State website: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/pennsylvania/small-towns-getaway-pa/

