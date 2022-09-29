The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!

In the state of Wisconsin, there are a ton of great antique malls but there's one that is a must-visit.

It's called the Columbus Antique Mall & Museum in Columbus, WI.

One website says, "The Columbus Antique Mall is the state’s largest antique shopping center. There are over 78,000 square feet of antique displays. Check out their monthly discounts on all types of inventory throughout the mall."

"Make sure you bring a plethora of cash as there are no credit card purchases allowed. There are even snacks and beverages available for purchase in their World’s Fair Lounge," the website goes on to say.

The mall is proudly the largest antique mall in the entire state. Their website says, "Over 75,000 square feet of Antiques displayed and sold by 222 of Wisconsin's finest dealers in 444 booths."

Throughout the year, they have a special 20% discount on items. Be sure to check out their website for the dates!

This antique mall is open every day from 8 am to 4 pm.

The address for this antique mall is 239 Whitney St, Columbus, WI 53925.

You can click the following link to go to this antique mall's website: https://columbusantiquemall.wixsite.com/columbusantiquemall

