2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo found from Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the two in Nebraska were.

2. Omaha, NE. This places finished at number 29 on the list.

Their website says, "Step into history and out of your comfort zone with a culture that captures both. Walk above water and below ground to explore nature in a whole new way. Shop unique boutiques and dine in distinctive places you won't find anywhere else."

"Young professionals and families are attracted to the city primarily for its affordability, safety, and strong economy," the Business Insider website says.

1. Lincoln, NE. The capital city of the state was ranked number 28 on the list.

"Lincoln is the capital city of Nebraska and home to the Cornhuskers of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Although the city attracts thousands of college football fans and students in the fall, the low cost of living keeps people around," the Business Insider website says.

Their website says, "All the things to do, see, eat and drink you'd expect from a capital/college town...and then some."

Those are the two towns in Nebraska that have been ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think these places should have made the list? Have you been to any of them? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#43-greenville-south-carolina-8

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!