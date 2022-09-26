This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Photo found from Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.

In the beautiful state of South Carolina, there are a ton of amazing flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

The market is called the Anderson Jockey Lot and Farmers Market and is located in Belton, SC.

Their website says, "For over 40 years, the Anderson Jockey Lot has been bringing small business to bargain shoppers. Every weekend over 1,500 professional, hobby and yard sale dealers offer on over 65 acres everything you can imagine."

From books, music, art, tools, technology, fresh produce, and more, you're sure to find something here to take home.

"A visit to a flea market in Mexico by D. C. Bryson and Richard McClellion sparked the idea to create the Anderson Jockey Lot and Farmers' Market. D.C. decided that he would build a flea market, but his flea market would have plenty of parking and clean restrooms. He succeeded on both counts," their website also says.

The website goes on to say, "The Jockey Lot opened in November 1974 on 65 acres right of Hwy 29 between Anderson and Greenville SC and has grown ever since."

This flea market is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 and 8 am to 5 pm.

The address for this flea market is 4530 US-29, Belton, SC 29627.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this flea market? What are your favorite flea markets in South Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website: http://www.jockeylot.com

