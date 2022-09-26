3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHysk_0i9gI5Zr00
Photo found fromWikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.

The Planet Ware website has a list of the best places in Virginia for a weekend getaway. Here's what some of them are.

3. Old Town Alexandria, VA.

Their website says, "Old Town is Alexandria’s beloved downtown and nationally designated historic district on the Potomac River waterfront."

"The King Street Mile and surrounding brick-lined sidewalks are studded with centuries-old architecture, historic attractions, and independent businesses. Old Town is the heart of Alexandria, located just minutes from Washington, D.C., voted one of Travel + Leisure’s Best Cities in the U.S. 2022 and Southern Living’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022," their website goes on to say.

2. Williamsburg, VA.

Their website says, "Come experience history in the making. It’s revolutionary fun with something for everyone. Enjoy everything from luxurious spas, world-class golf, and award-winning restaurants to living-history museums, surprising thrills, biking, and hiking."

Their website goes on to say, "Whatever your idea of fun is, you’ll find it all in Greater Williamsburg. Experience Virginia tourism at its best and plan your trip to Williamsburg today!"

1. Virginia Beach, VA.

"Where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, the vibrant coastal city of Virginia Beach is home to a flourishing local culinary scene, rich history, a variety of arts and entertainment, and family-friendly that keeps our locals and visitors entertained year-round," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Located in the Coastal Virginia region, our unique districts are open and thriving year-round with residents ready to show you how we happily live the life. From the lively oceanfront to remote Sandbridge, the calming Chesapeake Bay to bustling Town Center, or the eclectic ViBe creative district to our surrounding inland, your well-earned Virginia Beach vacation awaits you."

Those are three towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit for a weekend getaway.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Do they deserve to be on the list of the best places in Virginia for a weekend getaway? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Planet Ware website: https://www.planetware.com/virginia/top-rated-weekend-getaways-in-virginia-us-va-135.htm

