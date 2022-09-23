Barnesville, OH

This Massive Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9NDf_0i7PPjUw00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

With the first official day of Fall past us, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.

In Ohio, there are a ton of fall festivals that are amazing, but this one is a must-visit.

The festival is called the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival and is located in Barnesville, OH.

Their website says, "The Barnesville Pumpkin Festival returned again in 2021 better than ever! We had a record-breaking King Pumpkin weighing in at 2,195 lbs, which sold for $8,500, lots of great food and contests, over 400 cars in the car show, and a giant pumpkin parade."

"The festival, which has been held since 1964, is conducted by a locally appointed committee and attracts an average of 100,000 people during the 4-day event," Wikipedia says.

The festival goes on from September 22nd to the 25th.

From amusement rides, crafts, book sales, contests, pumpkin weighing, and other Fall activities, there's plenty of fun for the whole family!

Their website goes on to say, "We look forward to another great festival this year with a terrific lineup of entertainment and even more record-setting events. See you in September!"

The address for this fall festival is 113 W Main St, Barnesville, OH 43713.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to this fall festival? What are your favorite fall festivals in Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this fall festival's website: http://www.barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com

