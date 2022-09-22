Belmont, WI

This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JfK2g_0i5u91kX00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.

The town is called Belmont and it was supposed to be the capital of Wisconsin. Now it is abandoned and used as a historical sight.

The town's website says, "You can step back in time into Wisconsin history at the First Capitol Historical Site. There are two restored buildings of the first capitol of the Wisconsin Territory. The Council House is furnished much as it was when the territorial legislature met here in 1836. The Supreme Court building has displays of frontier life and other historical displays."

"James Doty, one of the legislators, lobbied hard for a city on which he owned land, Madison, to be declared the capital. The legislature ended their first and last session in Belmont in December 1836; thereafter Madison was the permanent capital," their website goes on to say.

When Madison was named the state capital, many people and businesses moved out of Belmont and it became a ghost town.

One website says, "Fortunately, in 1910 the Wisconsin Federation of Women’s Clubs began a campaign to save what was left of the old capitol and today it’s preserved as a historic site – you can enter the old buildings and imagine what was once here. Admission is free."

They are open year-round for group tours and field trips.

The address for this ghost town is 222 S Mound Ave Belmont, Wisconsin 53510 United States.

What do you think about this? Have you been to this ghost town? How was your experience? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to this ghost town's website: https://belmontwi.com/capitol/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Wisconsin# Ghost Town# Things To Do# Local# History

Comments / 2

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
24054 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Belton, SC

This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.

Read full story
9 comments
Virginia State

3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

This City in Florida is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Ghosts and Gravestones website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time in one of the most haunted places in the state of Florida this October, you might want to add the following city to your list.

Read full story
41 comments
Barnesville, OH

This Massive Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With the first official day of Fall past us, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.

Read full story
15 comments
Pendergrass, GA

This Huge Flea Market in Georgia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. When you spend the day at your local flea market, there's never a shortage of excitement from all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see.

Read full story
33 comments
Michigan State

3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
90 comments
Tennessee State

2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
127 comments
Lodi, WI

This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.

Read full story
3 comments
Davie, FL

This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.

Read full story
23 comments
White Post, VA

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.

Read full story
20 comments
Pennsylvania State

Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
205 comments
Cedarburg, WI

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
48 comments
Louisiana State

5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

5 More Local Restaurants in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following local restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
144 comments
Wisconsin State

2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
47 comments
Buffalo, NY

4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
51 comments
Ohio State

4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
111 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy