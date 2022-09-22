This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Photo found from Flickr

In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.

The town is called Belmont and it was supposed to be the capital of Wisconsin. Now it is abandoned and used as a historical sight.

The town's website says, "You can step back in time into Wisconsin history at the First Capitol Historical Site. There are two restored buildings of the first capitol of the Wisconsin Territory. The Council House is furnished much as it was when the territorial legislature met here in 1836. The Supreme Court building has displays of frontier life and other historical displays."

"James Doty, one of the legislators, lobbied hard for a city on which he owned land, Madison, to be declared the capital. The legislature ended their first and last session in Belmont in December 1836; thereafter Madison was the permanent capital," their website goes on to say.

When Madison was named the state capital, many people and businesses moved out of Belmont and it became a ghost town.

One website says, "Fortunately, in 1910 the Wisconsin Federation of Women’s Clubs began a campaign to save what was left of the old capitol and today it’s preserved as a historic site – you can enter the old buildings and imagine what was once here. Admission is free."

They are open year-round for group tours and field trips.

The address for this ghost town is 222 S Mound Ave Belmont, Wisconsin 53510 United States.

You can click the following link to go to this ghost town's website: https://belmontwi.com/capitol/

