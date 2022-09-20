3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The pest company Orkin released a list of the top 50 rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's what the three in Michigan were.

3. Flint, MI. This city was number 34 on the list.

The CBS News website says, "In April 2022, when Flint approved a plan to demolish some 2,400 abandoned homes and businesses, the city's mayor warned about the project leading to displaced rat colonies."

"Groundhogs, possums, rats, mice — they have to be abated before we start knocking those homes down," the mayor says on the website.

2. Grand Rapids, MI. This city landed at number 32 on the list.

Grand Rapids has improved its rat problem a little by dropping three spots on the list. They were previously ranked number 29.

1. Detroit, MI. This city cracked the top 10 and finished at number 8 on the list.

"Detroit spends up to $300,000 a year on rat-elimination efforts, including handing out free poison traps to residents. Still, rat sightings are rampant in Detroit, especially in waterfront communities throughout the metro area," the CBS News website says.

Those are the three cities in Michigan that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If you have a rat problem near you, you might need to think about giving Orkin a call!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/

