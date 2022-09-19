2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo found from Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the 2 in Tennessee were.

2. Knoxville, TN. This place finished at number 33 on the list.

Their website says, "Here in Knoxville, we pride ourselves on our unique mix of natural beauty, outdoor adventure, and cultural attractions. In other words, we're a nature-loving-adventure-seeking-artsy-kinda-town. And we can't wait to welcome you."

"Whatever your passion, Knoxville knows how to fuel it. Our ever-growing list of things to do includes everything from historical tours to outdoor adventure. Discover fine food, festivals, award-winning theaters, and music for every ear," their website goes on to say.

1. Nashville, TN. This was ranked number 25 on the list.

"From music, culture, and the arts to food, sports, and shopping, there is an “only in Nashville” experience waiting for you," their website says.

The Business Insider website says, "A blossoming job market and an exploding entertainment scene are fueling an appetite (and thirst) for all things locally sourced and artisanal in craft."

Those are the two towns in Tennessee that have been ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#43-greenville-south-carolina-8

