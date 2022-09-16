This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Photo found from Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.

In the state of Virginia, there are a ton of great flea markets, but there's one that is a must-visit.

The flea market is called the Shen-Valley Flea Market and it is located 10 miles south of Winchester in White Post, VA.

Their website says, "Shen-Valley flea Market opened for business in 1985 with about a dozen tables and is now the area’s largest flea market, with as many as 300 tables on any given day. You will enjoy spending the day in our clean, well-kept, family-oriented atmosphere."

Their website goes on to say, "Some of our vendors come from as far north as the Great Lakes and as far south as Florida. They sell anything you can think of; antiques, collectibles, glassware, clothes, housewares, tools, baked goods, toys, jewelry, linens, and lots, lots more. Something for everyone!"

"There’s more than just the usual antiques and collectibles at this Virginia flea – the market also features vendors selling baked goods and handmade gifts – and with food and snack trucks, you can make a day out of a trip to the Shen-Valley Flea," one website says about the flea market.

This flea market is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 am to 4 pm.

This is the flea market's address: 2163 Fairfax Pike, White Post, VA.

You can click the following link to go to this flea market's website: https://doubletollgate.com

