Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The popular pest company Orkin created a list of the top 50 rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's the two cities in Pennsylvania that made the list.

2. Pittsburgh, PA. This city was ranked number 16 on the list.

"Because of mild winters, rodents have been more plentiful in western Pennsylvania in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted the local rat population. Per Pittsburgh's TribLive, pest-control managers reported an "increase in rat activity and [rat] cannibalism" as closures took hold in 2020," the CBS News website says.

1. Philadelphia, PA. This city landed in the top 10 and finished number 7 on the list.

The website says, "In May 2022, Philadelphia's rat issues led residents of the Mayfair neighborhood to call on their city to take action. As reported by CBS Philly, people there reported seeing dozens of rodents a day, with one resident claiming he saw a rat that was "the size of a cat."

Those are the two cities in Pennsylvania that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If you have a rat problem near you, you might need to give Orkin a call!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/

