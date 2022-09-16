Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWEvx_0hwdYYQn00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

The popular pest company Orkin created a list of the top 50 rat-infested cities in the United States. Here's the two cities in Pennsylvania that made the list.

2. Pittsburgh, PA. This city was ranked number 16 on the list.

"Because of mild winters, rodents have been more plentiful in western Pennsylvania in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic further disrupted the local rat population. Per Pittsburgh's TribLive, pest-control managers reported an "increase in rat activity and [rat] cannibalism" as closures took hold in 2020," the CBS News website says.

1. Philadelphia, PA. This city landed in the top 10 and finished number 7 on the list.

The website says, "In May 2022, Philadelphia's rat issues led residents of the Mayfair neighborhood to call on their city to take action. As reported by CBS Philly, people there reported seeing dozens of rodents a day, with one resident claiming he saw a rat that was "the size of a cat."

Those are the two cities in Pennsylvania that have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in the United States. If you have a rat problem near you, you might need to give Orkin a call!

What do you think about this? Are you surprised? Do these four cities deserve to be on the list? What do you think Pennsylvania can do to not be on the list next year? Have you ever had any rat problems in your home? What did you do to fix it? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the CBS News website: https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/americas-50-most-rat-infested-cities-ranked/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# Pennsylvania# 2022# rats# local

Comments / 196

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
22811 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Michigan State

3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
32 comments
Tennessee State

2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
117 comments
Lodi, WI

This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.

Read full story
3 comments
Davie, FL

This Huge Fall Festival in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Flamingo Road Nursery website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall right around the corner, you might want to start looking into all the fall festivals that are in your area.

Read full story
21 comments
White Post, VA

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.

Read full story
20 comments
Cedarburg, WI

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
42 comments
Louisiana State

5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

5 More Local Restaurants in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following local restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
143 comments
Wisconsin State

2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
43 comments
Buffalo, NY

4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
50 comments
Ohio State

4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
107 comments

4 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to North Carolina, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
35 comments
Rhinelander, WI

3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

6 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the BusinessInsider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Florida, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
46 comments
Adams, WI

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.

Read full story
24 comments
Wisconsin State

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
14 comments

A new Harvard study shows how you can eat better to improve your brain

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Harvard Health Publishing and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A study done by Harvard shows the five foods you should eat if you want to improve your brain.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy