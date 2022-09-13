3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo found from Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

The Business Insider website made a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Here's what the 3 in South Carolina were.

3. Charleston, SC. This place made it to number 49 on the list.

Their website says, "Whether you're looking to immerse yourself in a rich coastal culture, hop on a tour, splash in the waves, or find your bliss in a spa oasis, you'll find what you are looking for here in Charleston."

"Tourism is booming in Charleston, creating plenty of jobs, especially in the summer months. Year-round, jobs in tech, sales, marketing, and advertising keep the city's economy strong," the Business Insider website says.

2. Greenville, SC. This place finished at number 43 on the list.

"How did we become that Greenville, you ask? People came, enjoyed, and started to talk about us. They talked about our delicious food and drink, quaint Main Street, bustling art scene, bike-friendly attitude, girlfriend getaways and man-cations, picturesque parks, fun-filled festivals, and our sweet Southern hospitality," their website says.

The Business Insider website says, "Once a sleepy small town, Greenville has witnessed a cultural revival in recent years, complete with an influx of new restaurants and businesses. Though the summers can get hot, the city's typically mild weather makes it possible to explore downtown on foot any time of the year."

1. Myrtle Beach, SC. This place finished at number 37 on the list.

Their website says, "Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – or as we like to say, The Beach – is where you can find 60 miles of beautiful coastline and 14 unique communities. Discover stunning sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean, sprawling sandy beaches, lush natural wonders, and grand new adventures."

"Popular vacation destination Myrtle Beach is rife with job opportunities in the hospitality industry thanks to tourism from beachgoers. The tourist hot spot offers recreational activities, quality restaurants, and mild weather," Business Insider says.

Those are the three towns in South Carolina that have been ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Do you think these places should have made the list? Have you been to any of them? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3#43-greenville-south-carolina-8

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!