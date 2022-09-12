5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rgvgy_0hrwshdc00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best seafood restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Ruffino’s on the River in Lafayette, LA. This restaurant is great for special occasions and offers amazing food.

"Ruffino's on the River is a -Steak-Seafood-Italian restaurant and an experience in food and atmosphere like no others," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Filet, Steak Oscar, and Crabmeat Cheesecake.

2. Desi Vega's Seafood and Steaks in Metairie, LA. This restaurant has a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Our USDA Prime steaks are carefully selected, hand-cut and aged for tenderness, then seared to perfection and served on a sizzling plate. Seafood selections include steamed crabs and lobster, Gulf fish in various preparations each day, and plenty of other seafood."

3. Stab's Prime Steak & Seafood in Baton Rouge, LA. This restaurant is another great choice for special occasions such as anniversaries.

Their bio says, "At Stab’s, we only cook with the freshest, local seafood to create dishes with real Louisiana flavor. Come in and try one of our fresh seafood entrees, like a plate of Seared Ahi Tuna, some Fried Gulf Shrimp, or delicious Red Fish on the Half Shell. Also, don’t forget to ask your server about our Fish of the Day!"

4. Old Captain in Baton Rouge, LA. This restaurant has a nice, casual atmosphere to go with its fantastic food.

"Old Captain is a unique culinary seafood boil restaurant in Baton Rouge, LA. Serving exceptional cuisine with inspiration drawn from Louisiana countryside style," their bio says.

Their bio goes on to say, "King crab, shrimp, mussels, lobster, and other fresh ingredients with our Old Captain Special seasoning. We strive for every aspect of the Guest experience here, giving you unforgettable memories."

5. Pat's Rest Awhile in Mandeville, LA. This restaurant offers a scenic view and is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website.

"Casual, waterfront seafood restaurant and bar helmed by renowned chef Pat Gallagher. Enjoy local favorites such as Gulf Fish Almondine, Oysters Rockefeller, and Gumbo alongside classics such as Grilled Steaks and burgers. Other seafood selections include Redfish, Tuna, and Swordfish," their bio says.

Those are five seafood restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Louisiana.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite seafood restaurants in Louisiana? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Restaurants# Food# Louisiana# 2022# Seafood

Comments / 5

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
21803 followers

More from Joe Mertens

White Post, VA

This Massive Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Double Toll Gate website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending a day at your local flea market can be a pretty cool experience. From all the deals you can get and the cool, antique items you can see, there's never a shortage of excitement.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
109 comments
Cedarburg, WI

This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.

Read full story
1 comments
Myrtle Beach, SC

3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
41 comments
Wisconsin State

5 More Local Restaurants in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following local restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
140 comments
Wisconsin State

2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
40 comments
Buffalo, NY

4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
48 comments

4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
105 comments

4 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to North Carolina, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
34 comments
Rhinelander, WI

3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

6 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the BusinessInsider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Florida, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
46 comments
Adams, WI

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.

Read full story
23 comments
Wisconsin State

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
13 comments

A new Harvard study shows how you can eat better to improve your brain

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Harvard Health Publishing and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A study done by Harvard shows the five foods you should eat if you want to improve your brain.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
45 comments
Ohio State

Five restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Big7Travel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Ohio and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Wisconsin State

Five vacation spots in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VacationIdea website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great vacation spots in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.

Read full story
Maryland State

Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy