5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best seafood restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Ruffino’s on the River in Lafayette, LA. This restaurant is great for special occasions and offers amazing food.

"Ruffino's on the River is a -Steak-Seafood-Italian restaurant and an experience in food and atmosphere like no others," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Filet, Steak Oscar, and Crabmeat Cheesecake.

2. Desi Vega's Seafood and Steaks in Metairie, LA. This restaurant has a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Our USDA Prime steaks are carefully selected, hand-cut and aged for tenderness, then seared to perfection and served on a sizzling plate. Seafood selections include steamed crabs and lobster, Gulf fish in various preparations each day, and plenty of other seafood."

3. Stab's Prime Steak & Seafood in Baton Rouge, LA. This restaurant is another great choice for special occasions such as anniversaries.

Their bio says, "At Stab’s, we only cook with the freshest, local seafood to create dishes with real Louisiana flavor. Come in and try one of our fresh seafood entrees, like a plate of Seared Ahi Tuna, some Fried Gulf Shrimp, or delicious Red Fish on the Half Shell. Also, don’t forget to ask your server about our Fish of the Day!"

4. Old Captain in Baton Rouge, LA. This restaurant has a nice, casual atmosphere to go with its fantastic food.

"Old Captain is a unique culinary seafood boil restaurant in Baton Rouge, LA. Serving exceptional cuisine with inspiration drawn from Louisiana countryside style," their bio says.

Their bio goes on to say, "King crab, shrimp, mussels, lobster, and other fresh ingredients with our Old Captain Special seasoning. We strive for every aspect of the Guest experience here, giving you unforgettable memories."

5. Pat's Rest Awhile in Mandeville, LA. This restaurant offers a scenic view and is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website.

"Casual, waterfront seafood restaurant and bar helmed by renowned chef Pat Gallagher. Enjoy local favorites such as Gulf Fish Almondine, Oysters Rockefeller, and Gumbo alongside classics such as Grilled Steaks and burgers. Other seafood selections include Redfish, Tuna, and Swordfish," their bio says.

Those are five seafood restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Louisiana.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite seafood restaurants in Louisiana? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!