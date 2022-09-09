2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKd4m_0hoc6dUs00
Photo found fromWikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

The Business Insider website has a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Two places in Wisconsin made the list. Here's what they are.

2. Madison, WI. The state capital made it to number 17 on the list.

Their website says, "What makes Madison special is hard to pin down. Outdoorsy, storied, chic, and down-home. As the state capital of Wisconsin and the home of UW-Madison, the city's got a vibe and personality unlike anywhere else."

"Downtown Madison is a complex and wonderful part of our community. Always evolving and never boring. Set on an isthmus between two scenic lakes and centered around the Wisconsin State Capitol, there’s always something to do," their website goes on to say.

"Wisconsin's capital is a "hotbed of the healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing industries," said a local expert," the Business Insider website says.

1. Green Bay, WI. This Wisconsin city finished at an astonishing number 3 on the list!

"A rich history, a vibrant dining scene, and fun sporting events are all hallmarks of Green Bay," the Travel Wisconsin website says.

The website goes on to say, "Green Bay is our state’s oldest settlement, founded in the 17th century. As a result, there are museums and attractions tailored to families and history buffs. Explore Native American artifacts and sites across the city."

"The City of Green Bay encourages people to invest their resources here by collaboratively creating and communicating our outstanding economic opportunities and vibrant quality of life. Green Bay is the flagship city and economic hub of northeastern Wisconsin," the city's website says.

Those are two places in Wisconsin that are ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Do they deserve to be on the list of the best places to live in the United States? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# places to live# Wisconsin# United States# 2022# Lifestyle

Comments / 36

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
21214 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Myrtle Beach, SC

3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.

Read full story
Louisiana State

5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Wisconsin State

5 More Local Restaurants in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following local restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Florida State

This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
134 comments
Buffalo, NY

4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
43 comments
Ohio State

4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
105 comments

4 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to North Carolina, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
32 comments
Rhinelander, WI

3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

6 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the BusinessInsider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Florida, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

Read full story
46 comments
Adams, WI

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.

Read full story
23 comments
Wisconsin State

Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
13 comments

A new Harvard study shows how you can eat better to improve your brain

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Harvard Health Publishing and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. A study done by Harvard shows the five foods you should eat if you want to improve your brain.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Two cities in the state of Wisconsin have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.

Read full story
44 comments
Ohio State

Five restaurants in Ohio that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Big7Travel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Ohio and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
15 comments
Wisconsin State

Five vacation spots in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VacationIdea website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great vacation spots in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.

Read full story
Maryland State

Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.

Read full story
29 comments
Florida State

Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripsToDiscover website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Florida and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
13 comments
Indiana State

Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
5 comments

Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy