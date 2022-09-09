2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo found from Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

The Business Insider website has a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Two places in Wisconsin made the list. Here's what they are.

2. Madison, WI. The state capital made it to number 17 on the list.

Their website says, "What makes Madison special is hard to pin down. Outdoorsy, storied, chic, and down-home. As the state capital of Wisconsin and the home of UW-Madison, the city's got a vibe and personality unlike anywhere else."

"Downtown Madison is a complex and wonderful part of our community. Always evolving and never boring. Set on an isthmus between two scenic lakes and centered around the Wisconsin State Capitol, there’s always something to do," their website goes on to say.

"Wisconsin's capital is a "hotbed of the healthcare, information technology, and manufacturing industries," said a local expert," the Business Insider website says.

1. Green Bay, WI. This Wisconsin city finished at an astonishing number 3 on the list!

"A rich history, a vibrant dining scene, and fun sporting events are all hallmarks of Green Bay," the Travel Wisconsin website says.

The website goes on to say, "Green Bay is our state’s oldest settlement, founded in the 17th century. As a result, there are museums and attractions tailored to families and history buffs. Explore Native American artifacts and sites across the city."

"The City of Green Bay encourages people to invest their resources here by collaboratively creating and communicating our outstanding economic opportunities and vibrant quality of life. Green Bay is the flagship city and economic hub of northeastern Wisconsin," the city's website says.

Those are two places in Wisconsin that are ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Do they deserve to be on the list of the best places to live in the United States? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!