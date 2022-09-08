4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Photo found from Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

The Business Insider website has a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Four places in New York made the list. Here's what they are.

1. Buffalo, NY. This place finished at number 45 on the list.

Their website says, "You might have heard Buffalo has been enjoying something of a renaissance. With a reinvigorated waterfront, restored architectural treasures, and an epic food scene to sink your teeth into, there’s never been more to see and do in Buffalo."

"Located only 20 miles away from the tourist destination, Niagara Falls, Buffalo offers a more tight-knit community. Residents of Buffalo can enjoy a game of two of their beloved professional sports teams or ski the slopes in the winter," the Business Insider website says.

2. Rochester, NY. This place was ranked number 42 on the list.

"Enjoy our thriving city year-round. From our wide-ranging culinary scene to attending one of our many festivals, or visiting our world-class museums and attractions, you're sure to find something to love," their website says.

"When we say “limitless” we really mean that the list of things to do in Rochester, NY is limitless. From our world-renowned attractions and historic museums to our internationally recognized festivals, Rochester has everything a major metro city has to offer from a cultural standpoint with all the fun and beauty that comes with a four-season adventure destination," their website goes on to say.

3. Syracuse, NY. This place landed at number 38 on the list.

Their website says, "The gateway to the Finger Lakes region and centrally located in the heart of New York State, you’ll enjoy exploring our scenic outdoor parks, fantastic food scene, and our year-round festivals."

"Syracuse is a haven for lovers of winter, but this central New York city is one of the most affordable metropolitan areas in the US. Wine lovers will delight in its proximity to the Finger Lakes where they can enjoy some of the best wine the region has to offer," the Business Insider website says.

4. Albany, NY. The capital city of New York State finished at number 21 on the list.

"Discover downtown Albany's booming craft beverage industry, must-see attractions, and vibrant culture. Revel in the region's rich history with world-class museums, historic homes, and fascinating architecture," their website says.

The Business Insider website says, "Albany offers a cost of living lower than the national average and the cost of housing sits well below the rest of the US as a whole."

Those are four places in New York State that are ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3

