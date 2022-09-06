4 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AbIzb_0hk2Ca3F00
Photo found fromPublicDomainPictures

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on moving to North Carolina, you might want to consider the following amazing places.

The Business Insider website has a list of the top 50 places to live in the United States. Four places in North Carolina made the list. Here's what they are.

1. Asheville, NC. This place finished at number 46 on Business Insider's list.

The city's website says, "Filled with natural wonders and architectural treasures, you’ll soon come to understand the allure of Asheville. Discover for yourself all there is to see and do. From iconic landmarks to local favorites, these are our sure bets for a memorable mountain escape."

"It's no surprise why the mountain town of Asheville, North Carolina, is beloved by tourists and residents alike. Nestled in between the Blue Ridge and Appalachian mountains, Asheville is a magnet for outdoor lovers as well as fans of music, art, and craft beer," the Business Insider website says.

2. Hickory, NC. This town finished at number 31 on the list.

"Hickory is for doers and makers seeking a well-rounded community, located between Charlotte and Asheville at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains, along I-40, where a collective spirit of craftsmanship strengthens any endeavor with detail, artistry, and quality. Hickory is the perfect place to work, live, and raise a family," the town's website says.

Another website says, "Hickory, North Carolina is well known for our rich heritage in Furniture Manufacturing but we can't wait to show you how that is just the beginning of the adventures you will find here! Scenic outdoor exploring, Lake adventures, tasty local restaurants that are changing the dining scene in our metro, and more!"

3. Charlotte, NC. This city finished at number 30 on the list.

"From thrilling adventures to moving artistic performances, family play dates, and magnetic nightlife, Charlotte holds something for everyone," their website says.

The Business Insider website says, "The Queen City houses Bank of America's headquarters and major offices for Wells Fargo, making it one of the largest financial hubs in the country."

4. Raleigh-Durham, NC. This city cracked the top 10 on the list, finishing at number 6.

One website says, "Many people who call the Raleigh and Durham metro areas home are young, friendly, diverse, and educated. They enjoy dining out in local restaurants – many of which have earned national accolades – and gathering over craft beers in one of the region's many microbreweries."

The city's website says, "You won't find a better range of ways to treat yourself than in the Triangle of North Carolina. This region boasts award-winning inns, hotels and spas, culinary delights for every taste, and cultural experiences including university gardens, art and history museums, and whimsical whirligigs."

Those are four places in North Carolina that are ranked as some of the best places to live in the United States.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Do they deserve to be on the list of the best places to live in the United States? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Business Insider website: https://www.businessinsider.com/us-news-best-places-to-live-in-america-2016-3

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

# North Carolina# 2022# Lifestyle# United States# places to live

