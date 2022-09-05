3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway

Photo found from Wikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.

The Trivago Magazine website has a list of the best places in Wisconsin for a weekend getaway. Here's what some of them are.

1. Wisconsin Dells, WI.

The TripAdvisor website says, "Shaped by the currents and curves of the Wisconsin River, Wisconsin Dells has been a favorite family vacation destination for more than 150 years."

Their website goes on to say, "An explosion of indoor water parks has turned the Dells from a summer hot spot to a year-round destination. Kids will enjoy the seemingly endless supply of fun and games, from go-karts to miniature golf, sideshows to thrill rides."

2. Rhinelander, WI.

"Start your weekend in Rhinelander, the capital of the Northwoods. It’s the only town in the region that fully embraces both the outdoor lifestyle and urban necessities. Rhinelander has the only regional airport up north, and sits on the banks of the Wisconsin River, providing access to more than 1,100 lakes," the Trivago Magazine website says.

The Rhinelander website says, "While you’re in town, visit Rhinelander’s historic downtown which offers unique shopping and dining experiences. There are many events and festivals throughout the year which draw visitors and highlight the warm and friendly people who make Rhinelander their home. Come for a visit – you just might want to stay!"

3. Lake Geneva, WI.

Their website says, "Lake Geneva offers the perfect activities for visitors of any age! Whether you seek adventure, the arts, or want to connect with nature, the list of things to do in Lake Geneva are endless! From families to girlfriend getaways to golf outings – Lake Geneva has a plethora of activities for all!"

"For a weekend getaway, a family vacation, or business, Lake Geneva offers a variety of accommodations to fit any taste or budget. Whether you’re interested in a luxury resort, a trip to the spa, or spending your time at a charming bed & breakfast, Lake Geneva has the perfect accommodations to meet your lodging needs," their website goes on to say.

Those are three towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit for a weekend getaway.

You can click the following link to go to the Trivago Magazine website: https://magazine.trivago.com/weekend-getaways-wisconsin/

