Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

The BestThingsWisconsin website has a list of the best burger joints in the state. Here's what the top five were.

1. North Country Steak Buffet in La Crosse, WI.

Their website says, "Featuring over 66 items. Check out our daily menus to see the featured Hot Buffet menu of the day. You’ll love our salad bar and taco bar!"

"Our cold buffet is one of the area’s largest. We have a broad variety of wet salads that rotate on a daily basis. Enjoy a wide variety of desserts, cookies, and hard ice cream that we rotate on a daily basis," their website goes on to say.

2. World Buffet in Monroe, WI.

"World Buffet is the best and biggest buffet in town. Our buffet features over two hundred and fifty fresh items. We also have a Mongolian Grill, where our chef will prepare your stir-fry to order. As a unique feature we offer a noodle bar, where you can create your own noodle dishes," their website says.

Their website continues to say, "World Buffet strives to bring you the optimal dining experience. Our professional chefs, who have been in the business for more than twenty years, will guarantee your satisfaction."

3. iSpoon Buffet in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

"iSpoon is a famous sushi grill and buffet located in Wisconsin Rapids. Eat in or order online for takeout. Buffet prices range from $4.25 up to $10.75. Their unique twist of sushi and Chinese food will have you and your family coming back for more," the BestThingsWisconsin website says.

4. The Journey in Madison, WI.

Their bio on Google says, "Roomy, comfortable buffet offering varied Asian fare, including sushi rolls & other seafood options."

The BestThingsWisconsin website says, "Excellent Chinese options, sushi rolls, dessert bar, and an ice cream machine. The service is outstanding, and the great low prices are perfect for families!"

5. Beijing Buffet in Whitewater, WI.

"We are an "All You Can Eat" buffet restaurant offering Chinese, American, and Japanese cuisines all year around. We open 7 days a week," their website says.

Their website also says, "We started our family-owned restaurant business in 2010 at Whitewater. Our restaurant is located at Whitewater Plaza, 1139 West Main street, Whitewater, WI 53190‎."

Those are the five all-you-can-eat buffets that are considered the best in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this list? What are your favorite all-you-can eat buffets in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the BestThingsWisconsin website: https://bestthingswi.com/buffets/

