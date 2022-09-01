A new Harvard study shows how you can eat better to improve your brain

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from Harvard Health Publishing and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

A study done by Harvard shows the five foods you should eat if you want to improve your brain.

"Just as there is no magic pill to prevent cognitive decline, no single almighty brain food can ensure a sharp brain as you age. Nutritionists emphasize that the most important strategy is to follow a healthy dietary pattern that includes a lot of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains," their website says before digging into its list.

The following foods were on Harvard's list. Here's what they are.

1. Green Vegetables.

"Leafy greens such as kale, spinach, collards, and broccoli are rich in brain-healthy nutrients like vitamin K, lutein, folate, and beta carotene. Research suggests these plant-based foods may help slow cognitive decline," their website says.

2. Fatty fish.

Their website says, "Fatty fish are abundant sources of omega-3 fatty acids, healthy unsaturated fats that have been linked to lower blood levels of beta-amyloid—the protein that forms damaging clumps in the brains of people with Alzheimer's disease."

3. Berries.

"Flavonoids, the natural plant pigments that give berries their brilliant hues, also help improve memory, research shows. A study done by researchers at Harvard's Brigham and Women's Hospital found that women who consumed two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries each week delayed memory decline by up to two-and-a-half years," their website says.

4. Tea & Coffee.

Their website says, "The caffeine in your morning cup of coffee or tea might offer more than just a short-term concentration boost. In a 2014 study published in The Journal of Nutrition, participants with higher caffeine consumption scored better on tests of mental function."

5. Walnuts.

"Walnuts are high in a type of omega-3 fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Diets rich in ALA and other omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to lower blood pressure and cleaner arteries. That's good for both the heart and brain," their website says.

Those are five foods you should eat if you want to improve your brain!

What do you think about this? Do you eat any of these foods? Will you incorporate them into your diet now? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Harvard Health Publishing website: https://www.health.harvard.edu/healthbeat/foods-linked-to-better-brainpower

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!