Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.

The OnlyInYourState website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Hager House in Hagerstown, MD.

One website says, "When the Hager house is mentioned in terms of haunts, it is usually noted that two families, the Rohrers and the Hammonds, are connected to the potential hauntings of the house."

"Dare to take a tour of this historic home and hear children's voices, phantom footsteps, and witness objects move on their own," the OnlyInYourState website says.

2. Jericho Covered Bridge in Kingsville, MD.

The OnlyInYourState website says, "Sure, this covered bridge seems beautiful and peaceful during the day. Wander through it at night and you may see ghostly bodies hanging from the rafters. Some believe the bodies are those of local teens who hung themselves decades ago. Others think that the bridge was used for lynching slaves, whose apparitions are forever cursed to remain dangling in horror."

3. Antietam Battlefield in Sharpsburg, MD.

"The bloodiest battle of the Civil War took place on September 17, 1862, on Antietam Creek near the small town of Sharpsburg, Maryland," a website says.

The website goes on to say, "Today we know it as Bloody Lane and if you ever have occasion to walk it you will indeed go back in time and be humbled by the experience. The tragic impressions of that day seem to linger. It seems that no matter how many visitors roam the old road on any given day, it remains church-like quiet."

The website continues to say, "According to eyewitnesses, Bloody Lane is haunted. Gunfire and the smell of gunpowder have been reported when no one is on the road or even nearby. One visitor to the battlefield saw several men in Confederate uniforms walking Bloody Lane. He thought they were reenactors until they vanished."

4. Fletchertown Road in Bowie, MD.

"Stories surrounding this road involve The Goat Man, an urban legend about a creature who escaped from the Department of Agriculture Research Center nearby. The being was said to have been a product of a human-animal breeding experiment, and once it escaped, it murdered and ate victims in the 1950s and 60s. Some have reported seeing the creature in the woods nearby, and said it had red eyes and bloody clothing," one website says.

5. Fort McHenry in Baltimore, MD.

One website says, "The haunted history of Fort McHenry is indeed a candidate for the 10 top haunted places in Baltimore. In fact, the fort is so haunted; management requires paranormal investigators or ghostbusters to go through some red tape if they want to document any of the evidence they gather."

"Along with sightings of spectral figures, there have been reports of voices, the sound of footsteps, and spots where it is unnaturally cold," the website goes on to say.

Those are five spooky places that are considered haunted in the state of Maryland.

You can click the following link to go to the OnlyInYourState website: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/maryland/terrifying-places-in-md/

