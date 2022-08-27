Five restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to get a burger in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripsToDiscover website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in the state of Florida and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

The TripsToDiscover website has a list of the best burger joints in the state. Here's what the top five were.

1. Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs in Naples, FL.

Their website says, "Since opening in 2012, we have consistently worked to build a welcoming, family-friendly, caring atmosphere and a menu filled with irresistible and perfectly cooked burgers, dogs, and everything in between."

2. Charm City Burger Company in Deerfield Beach, FL.

"Charm City Burger Company may not look like much from the outside, but it's what we do on the inside that sets us apart from the rest.  A 100% Chef-driven concept, our burgers use the finest ingredients with a wide array of options so you're sure to find something to suit your taste," their website says.

Their menu includes a wide variety of burgers, sandwiches, wings, and more!

3, LoKal in Miami, FL.

Their website says, "Using Florida grass-fed beef and Floridian-raised clean proteins for their burgers, sandwiches, and salads, LoKal will be purchasing whole sides of beef, and primal cuts of clean proteins and processing them in-house. Hand grinding their meats daily and pressing each and every patty will result in LoKal’s distinctive signature flavor."

"We have won every food award possible from best restaurant, burger, key lime pie, chicken n waffles, veggie burger just to name a few, and we're proud to be known in the community as a leader in eco-friendly practices and our focus on dog friendliness," their website goes on to say.

4. BRGR Stop in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

"BRGR STOP is a gourmet burger bar and gastropub with a funky fun approach to American comfort food. Coconut Creek Burgers, Craft Beer, and Craft Milkshakes," their bio on Google says.

5. Burgers & Shakes in Miami Beach, FL.

Their bio on Google says, "Laid-back digs for varied burgers, hot dogs & desserts, plus a long list of beer & wine choices."

"The burgers pair perfectly with their sweet potato fries and creamy shakes, which come in classic vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate flavors," the TripsToDiscover website says.

Those are the five restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to get a burger in the state of Florida.

What do you think about this list? What is your favorite place to get a burger in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripsToDiscover website: https://www.tripstodiscover.com/best-burger-restaurants-in-florida/

