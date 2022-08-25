Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgS5F_0hUwYUu800
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.

The OnlyInYourState website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. South Carolina Lunatic Asylum in Columbia, SC.

One website says, "An old, abandoned asylum would prove to be pretty creepy no matter, but this one is known to have some eerie ghost stories surrounding it. The property is said to be haunted by those who once called the asylum their home, patients that resided there. Witnesses have reported seeing strange shadows, hearing residual hospital sounds, and hearing the disembodied cries and screams of former patients."

2. Baynard Plantation in Hilton Head Island, SC.

"If you visit the plantation after dark, you may have the chance to experience a sighting of William Baynard’s ghost. Many have claimed that they have seen or heard the funeral procession of Baynard passing by his former home," one website says.

The website goes on to say, "A visit to the Baynard Plantation in Hilton Head is a great trip for those who are looking for an interesting informational hike. But if you want to get your heart pounding and your adrenaline pumping, try the tour after dark. Bring a flashlight and a whole lot of courage!"

3. Crybaby Bridge in Anderson, SC.

One website says, "This bridge is locally known as the Crybaby Creek Bridge because legend says that the bridge is a "crybaby bridge" which is a group of bridges upon which paranormal events are supposedly witnessed relating to babies and/or their mothers."

"On this particular bridge, the sounds of a crying baby, sounds of a mother searching for her baby, or a ghost of the mother approaching visitors to see if they had her baby were supposedly possible events that could occur here," the website goes on to say.

4. Cypress Garden Ruins in Mocks Corner, SC.

"Cypress Gardens is a large nature preserve deep within the swamps of South Carolina. There’s plenty of good-natured, family-friendly fun to be had in the gardens, from hiking to boating. But if you want to give yourself a fright, go out to the ruins hidden in the swamps," another website says.

The website goes on to say, "The ruins aren’t authentic – they were left there by filmmakers after filming The Patriot – but visitors claimed that ghostly figures have taken up residence among the stone columns in the swamp water and shrouded by shadows."

5. Hell's Gate/Oakwood Cemetery in Spartanburg, SC.

One website says, "Spartanburg, South Carolina happens to be home to a graveyard with a reputation for its paranormal phenomenon. There have been reports ranging from people hearing the faint sound of children's laughter to seeing glowing orbs that float amidst the old tombstones."

"Not to mention, there's the famous legend of the "Woman in White" who haunts the cemetery enshrouded in pale mist," the website goes on to say.

Those are five spooky places that are considered haunted in the state of South Carolina.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Do you believe any of them are haunted? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OnlyInYourState website: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/south-carolina/15-terrifying-places-in-sc/

# haunted places# South Carolina# 2022# local# spooky

