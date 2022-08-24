Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hJCS_0hTOqfo600
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

The VisitPA website has a list of the best burger joints in the state. Here's what the top five were.

1. The Sawmill Restaurant in Leeper, PA.

The website says, "It’s definitely worth making a trip to this small town to experience one of The Sawmill Restaurant’s famous burgers. Fan favorites include the Sawdust – two patties stacked high with melted cheese and crispy bacon, the Sawmill – a double cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, Thousand Island dressing, and bacon, and the quarter-pound Lumberjack."

The menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, and a whole lot more!

2. Denny's Beer Barrel Pub in Clearfield, PA.

"While our two-pound burgers are what bring people in, the quality of our daily food is what keeps them coming back. Our menu offers more than just burgers and includes more than 46 different types of wings and several delicious appetizers that are sure to satisfy any appetite," their website says.

3. Standard Tap in Philadelphia, PA.

Their website says, "When Standard Tap opened its doors in December of 1999, our goal was simple: to create a neighborhood tavern that featured great beer and wholesome food."

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Seafood, Steak, Omelettes, and more!

4. Village Whiskey in Philadelphia, PA.

"Featuring a comprehensive selection of more than 200 whiskeys alongside what has been called the country’s best burger, Village Whiskey is an instant classic," their website says.

Their menu offers Burgers, Ribs, Sandwiches, and more!

5. a.kitchen + bar in Philadelphia, PA.

"A.kitchen is an American restaurant with a focus on seasonally inspired ingredients and an award-winning wine program. A.bar is an innovative cocktail bar with a constantly evolving menu," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Under Chef Eli Collins, a.kitchen’s bistro spirit showcases exceptional seasonal menus for dinner, lunch, brunch, and breakfast."

Their menu includes Cheeseburgers, Oysters, Sandwiches, Spaghetti, and more!

Those are the five restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to get a burger in the state of Pennsylvania.

What do you think about this list? What is your favorite place to get a burger in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the VisitPA website: https://www.visitpa.com/article/best-burger-places-hit-pa

# restaurants# food# pennsylvania# 2022# local

