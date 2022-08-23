Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state

Joe Mertens

Photo found fromWikimedia Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

The BestThingsWisconsin website has a list of the best sports bars in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Stadium View Bar and Grill in Green Bay, WI.

Their website says, "The accolades that Stadium View has achieved through the years span from local awards to National Honors. We have received recognition by Forbes Magazine as the #1 Sports Bar in America, Esquire Magazine has named Stadium View as one of the top 100 Bars in the Nation and we were named one of MSN’s Top 10 Sports Bars in America -- “Again.”

Their bio on Google says, "Enormous Packers sports bar a block from Lambeau Field offering American fare & tailgate parties."

2. Jordan's Big Ten Pub in Madison, WI.

"Football-themed sports tavern with a big pub-grub menu, drink specials & a Friday fish fry," their bio on Google says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, and much more!

3. Who's On Third in Milwaukee, WI.

Their website says, "Looking for a place to watch the big game? Who’s on Third is an official Milwaukee Bucks bar and is the place to watch your favorite events. With large TVs throughout our venue and a 120″ projection screen, every seat in the house provides a great view of the game. In 2014, Business Insider named Who’s on Third as one of the best 19 sports bars in America!"

Their menu includes Wings, Sandwiches, Wraps, Burgers, and more!

4. Game Time Sports Bar and Grill in Middleton, WI.

The BestThingsWisconsin website says, "The name speaks for itself! Game Time Sports Bar and Grill in Middleton is the perfect place to watch any game. You don’t have to be in town to enjoy the Badger game. Enjoy their food and drink specials while rooting for your favorite team!"

Their menu includes Pizza, Burgers, Sandwiches, and more!

5. 4th Base Restaurant in Milwaukee, WI.

"The 4th Base Restaurant is one of Milwaukee's oldest sports restaurants & is within walking distance from Miller Park. We offer an a la carte menu style that allows our customers to customize each dish & entree from the method it's prepared, seasoned, & what sides it comes with," their website says.

Their menu includes Seafood, Steak, Burgers, and a whole lot more!

Those are five sports bars that are considered among the best in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these sports bars? What are your favorite sports bars in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the BestThingsWisconsin website: https://bestthingswi.com/sports-bars/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

