Blowing Rock, NC

Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5ewe_0hPaPPkD00
Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

The Planet Ware website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Hendersonville, NC. The population in this charming town is roughly 14,000 people.

Their website says, "Escape life’s hectic pace with a getaway to Hendersonville in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Visitors love the beauty and southern hospitality of this vibrant town (and surrounding area) that welcomes all with possibilities as wide as its Main Street sidewalks."

2. Blowing Rock, NC. This town has a population of a little over 1,000.

"From the unmatched, far-reaching views along the Blue Ridge Parkway, to the quaint storybook mountain village, Blowing Rock, North Carolina is truly deserving of the title: "Crown of the Blue Ridge," their website says.

3. Edenton, NC. The population here is about 4,600

Their website says, "North Carolina’s beautifully preserved first Colonial capital has been described as the prettiest small town in the South. Edenton visitors enjoy the most intact Colonial courthouse in America (circa 1767), the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse, bay cruises, historic trolley tours, paddling on Edenton Bay, free boat slips & a charming downtown near the waterfront."

4. Nags Head, NC. The population in this beautiful town is close to 3,000 people.

Their website says, "Among the most recognizable of the Northern Outer Banks beach towns – thanks in part to the colossal sand dunes in Jockey’s Ridge State Park – Nags Head also happens to be filled with all the things a vacationer needs."

"This town is packed with beach houses, seaside motels, and hotels with a view; there are boutiques, surf shops, an outlet mall, and grocery stores; restaurants serving everything from fine dining feasts to barbecue to casual bites, but always exceptional seafood; and there are fishing piers, parks, and a surprising array of things to do," their website goes on to say.

5. Mount Airy, NC. This iconic town has a population of approximately 10,000 people and is the hometown of Hollywood legend Andy Griffith.

"Although known for its Andy Griffith fame, the town is a community that takes business, art, recreation, education, and fun seriously. Mount Airy, located in northwest North Carolina, has a lot to attract retirees, families, and new residents. It’s wonderfully situated for those looking to live in a small-town environment, away from the congestion and hustle of city life," their website says.

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of North Carolina.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What are your favorite small towns in North Carolina? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Planet Ware website: https://www.planetware.com/north-carolina/top-rated-small-towns-in-north-carolina-us-nc-69.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

# small towns# north carolina# 2022# local# communities

