Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjaym_0hOhxtbL00
Photo found fromPXFuel

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best Italian restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Amfora Restaurant in Estero, FL. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining as well as great food.

"Amfora's promise to you is that we will treat everyone as if they are part of our family with exceptional service. Our food will entice your tastebud, our ambiance will please your soul and our service blow you away," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Branzino, Swordfish, and Amfora Beet Salad.

2. Terralina Crafted Italian in Lake Buena Vista, FL. This restaurant is a great choice for large groups and dates.

"With sauces made from scratch, an array of seasonal pasta dishes, hand-tossed pizzas, a rotating Italian wine list, and views of Lake Buena Vista, Terralina Crafted Italian has something for everyone." their bio says.

"The wood-burning oven fires a selection of kid and family-friendly hand-tossed pizzas, house-made pastas, fresh vegetables, proteins, and more," their bio goes on to say.

3. Enzo's on the Lake in Longwood, FL. This restaurant offers a scenic view and has a romantic atmosphere.

Their bio says, "Enzo's on the Lake is the perfect place for an evening of cocktails, fine food and wine, delicious desserts, and very special hospitality. In 1980, Enzo's on the Lake opened as a lovely secluded lakefront restaurant, built in the style of an Italian villa."

Their menu includes Pasta, Seafood, Soups & Salads, and much more!

4. Luigi di Roma in Deerfield Beach, FL. This restaurant is classified as a neighborhood gem on the website.

Their bio says, "Here at Luigi Di Roma, we believe in our Fresh Scratch Kitchen, Hand Crafted Cocktails, Personalized Tailored Service, and Live Entertainment. Generous Portions at a Great Value with an Unbeatable Happy Hour 7 days a week!"

The most popular menu items here are Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Milanese, and Eggplant Parmigiana.

5. Strada in the Grove in Miami, FL. This restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food, service, value, and ambiance!

"Strada in the Grove is home to over 100 different wine selections including some of the best boutique wines exclusive to our shelves and from the best wine regions of the world. The menu features various high-quality charcuterie, local and imported cheeses, and home-style specialty dishes," their bio says.

Their bio goes on to say, "Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest."

Those are five Italian restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Florida.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite Italian restaurants in Florida? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com.au/

# restaurants# food# florida# 2022# local

