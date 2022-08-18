Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

If you live in the state of Virginia and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

The BigSevenTravel website has a list of the best burger joints in the state. Here's what the top five were.

1. Aloha Snacks in Virginia Beach, VA.

Their website says, "Welcome to Aloha Snacks, food for the relaxed. We serve up a fun, modern take on traditional Hawaiian food with influences on Asian and Southern cuisine."

Their menu includes burgers, wraps, and much more!

2. Beauvine Burger Concept in Richmond, VA.

"Craft burgers, milkshakes & weekend brunch are served in rustic digs in a historic building," their bio on Google says.

"This burger joint is best known for its craft burgers and handspun milkshakes, but there are some great weekly deals that happen at this historic location too. Go for trivia on Tuesdays, $2 off on build-your-own burgers on Wednesday or get a gourmet burger, duck fat fries, and a crafted soda, like Meyer lemon, for $10 on Mondays," the BigSevenTravel website says.

3. Grill 309 in Culpeper, VA.

"The restaurant opened in early 2016 and quickly became a favorite of the community. Grill 309 has a lot of personal touches with the tables, booths and the bar's countertop having been hand-made by Chris Hamilton, the project's general contractor," their website says.

Their website also says, "Grill 309 is your place for Award-winning Burgers, a Casual Atmosphere, and Creative Cocktails. Outdoor Seating Available!"

Their menu includes Burgers, Wings, Steak, Fish & Chips, and more!

4. RA Bistro in Lynchburg, VA.

"{RA} Bistro is located in the heart of downtown Lynchburg, Virginia, and features seasonally inspired American cuisine. We are a showcase of American diversity and cuisine. With an eye for detail and a passion for food, we will guarantee hand-selected quality ingredients and the absolute freshness of every item we use," their website says.

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Steaks, Seafood, and more!

5. Galaxy Burger in Richmond, VA.

Their bio on Google says, "Colorful space-age diner dishing out burgers & comfort classics, including all-day breakfast."

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Quesadillas, Chicken Tenders, and more!

Those are the five restaurants that have been ranked as some of the best places to get a burger in the state of Virginia.

