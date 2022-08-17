Five spooky places in Georgia that are considered haunted and where to find them

Photo found from Unsplash

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Georgia.

The OnlyInYourState website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Colonial Park Cemetery in Savannah, GA. Tours are offered at this location for those interested in learning about its history and maybe seeing a ghost.

One website says, "Every haunted city needs at least one good haunted cemetery, and Savannah is no different. Located at Abercorn and Oglethorpe, Colonial Park Cemetery is considered one of the most haunted locations in all of Savannah. Some of the local paranormal enthusiasts even go as far as calling Colonial Park Cemetery ‘Paranormal Central."

2. The Marshall House in Savannah, GA.

"Many of the historic buildings in Savannah, have at least one ghostly presence, frankly, it doesn't seem to matter where you go in the city, something supernatural will find you. This is especially the case with The Marshall House, as it is very conducive to paranormal activity," the Ghost City Tours website says.

"Many people who visit Savannah are interested in staying in one of Savannah's many haunted hotels. It is hard not to recommend the Marshall House on Broughton Street. The ghost stories and gruesome history of the Marshall House are hard to ignore," the website goes on to say.

3. Devil's Bridge in Cochran, GA.

"A scenic ride through the country can take you to a spot filled with horrors at night. During the day, Devil’s Bridge is beautiful. You get to ride through fields of green and white during the spring and summer months," the History Pin website says.

"It is supposedly reported at one time Devil’s Bridge in Cochran, Georgia, was used as a Satanic Cult Ritual spot," the website goes on to say.

4. Andersonville Prison in Andersonville, GA. This prison has been at the center of haunted rumors for decades.

One website says, "Many visitors to Andersonville have gotten more than they bargained for. Witnesses have reported hearing and seeing strange sights, especially on foggy summer nights. These sightings have been reported for over a century."

"Between March and August of 1864, typhoid, typhus, infected wounds and starvation took the lives of 3,000 men each month. In all, close to 14,000 prisoners died while held captive at Andersonville," the website goes on to say.

5. Central State Hospital in Milledgeville, GA.

"One of Georgia’s most infamous asylums is Central State Hospital in Milledgeville. Opened in 1842, it was Georgia’s first psychiatric hospital and the largest mental facility in Georgia. After severe overcrowding, among other disturbing stories, the hospital is closed down for good. Now one of the creepiest abandoned places in Georgia, the hospital is still spooky for all those who pass by," the OnlyInYourState website says.

