Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the state

Photo found from Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the website TheCrazyTourist and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some of the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider one of the following locations.

The website TheCrazyTourist has a list of the best places to live in the state. Here's what they are.

1. Whitefish Bay, WI.

"Whitefish Bay is a suburb of Milwaukee with a population of 13,890. Whitefish Bay is in Milwaukee County and is one of the best places to live in Wisconsin. Living in Whitefish Bay offers residents a sparse suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Whitefish Bay there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks," the Niche website says.

2. Waunakee, WI.

The Niche website says, "Waunakee is a suburb of Madison with a population of 13,903. Waunakee is in Dane County and is one of the best places to live in Wisconsin. Living in Waunakee offers residents a dense suburban feel and most residents own their homes. In Waunakee, there are a lot of bars and parks."

3. Shorewood, WI.

"Shorewood is another unique place to put down roots in the state of Wisconsin. The village sits along a lake and is one of the most scenic locations to reside, making it a perfect spot for the mindful amongst us," the website TheCrazyTourist says.

The website goes on to say, "The village is within close proximity of the largest city in the land and this, coupled with a highly rated school system, makes it a special place to settle down for both young professionals and families."

4. Elm Grove, WI.

Their website says, "Located on the eastern edge of Waukesha County, the Village of Elm Grove is widely considered a premier outer ring suburb where the natural beauty of sloping hills and forested properties creates a true urban-rural living experience only 15 minutes west of Milwaukee."

"The community is home to more than 5,900 residents, many of whom commit their time and talent to serve on the all-volunteer Village government standing committees and participate in highly active community organizations. Strong community involvement and engagement is what contributes to the Village's unique character and charm," their website goes on to say.

5. Brookfield, WI.

"Today, Brookfield covers almost 27 square miles, numbers 40,000 residents, and is a major business, retail, and industrial hub in southeastern Wisconsin. Brookfield remains committed to orderly development, responsible government, and maintaining a high quality of life," their website says.

Those are five places that are considered the best places to live in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What would your favorite places to live in Wisconsin be? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://www.thecrazytourist.com/15-best-places-live-wisconsin/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!