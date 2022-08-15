Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are. If you haven't already tried these amazing restaurants, you'll definitely want to put them on your list of places to go.

1. East Town Kitchen & Bar in Milwaukee, WI. This restaurant has an exceptional 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Conveniently located on Wisconsin Avenue and Milwaukee Street, East Town Kitchen & Bar offers a classic menu, approachable vibe, and one of the best whiskey lists in all of Wisconsin. Come join us in our restaurant for dinner and locally-loved craft beers and cocktails!"

Their menu includes Burgers, Ribs, Sandwiches, Salmon, Cheese Curds, and much more!

2. Harbor House in Milwaukee, WI. This seafood restaurant is great for special occasions and offers a beautiful scenic view.

"Milwaukee’s premier lakefront dining destination, Harbor House is a bright, spacious New England-style seafood restaurant on the shore of Lake Michigan," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Roasted Oysters, Seared Sea Scallops, and the Seafood Tower.

3. TJ's Highland Steakhouse in Oshkosh, WI. This Steakhouse is a great choice for anniversaries and dates.

Their bio says, "TJ’s Highland Steakhouse features a classic steakhouse menu inside the comfort and coziness of a country club. Our menu showcases selections of USDA Iowa Premium Prime Dry Aged Beef, Domestic Wagyu, and Berkshire Pork all meticulously kept in their own private cooler."

The most popular menu items here include Scallops, Chilean Sea Bass, and Big Don's Crab Cakes.

4. Par 4 Bistro in Waupaca, WI. This American restaurant has a casual atmosphere to go along with its great food.

"Immerse yourself in an authentic dining bistro and let our friendly staff ​make your dining experience memorable. Looking for breathtaking views? Step outside onto our patio to enjoy fresh foods with a view of our 18-hole golf course," their bio says.

Their menu includes Sandwiches, Burgers, Pizza, Ribs, Seafood, and much more!

5. Mallory's Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in Hudson, WI. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining options, a scenic view, and wonderful food.

Their bio says, "Offering a breath-taking rooftop /patio bar with views of the scenic St. Croix River; our rooftop patio is heated in the winter and open on the weekends. From Burgers and Sandwiches to Surf and Turf, our tempting, tantalizing menu includes grass-fed meat and locally-sourced Wisconsin favorite entrees, all created by our expert chefs."

Those are five amazing local restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? Will you go to them now? What are your favorite local restaurants in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/wisconsin/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!