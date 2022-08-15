Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqKoa_0hGr4kcC00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great local places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are. If you haven't already tried these amazing restaurants, you'll definitely want to put them on your list of places to go.

1. East Town Kitchen & Bar in Milwaukee, WI. This restaurant has an exceptional 4.7 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Conveniently located on Wisconsin Avenue and Milwaukee Street, East Town Kitchen & Bar offers a classic menu, approachable vibe, and one of the best whiskey lists in all of Wisconsin. Come join us in our restaurant for dinner and locally-loved craft beers and cocktails!"

Their menu includes Burgers, Ribs, Sandwiches, Salmon, Cheese Curds, and much more!

2. Harbor House in Milwaukee, WI. This seafood restaurant is great for special occasions and offers a beautiful scenic view.

"Milwaukee’s premier lakefront dining destination, Harbor House is a bright, spacious New England-style seafood restaurant on the shore of Lake Michigan," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Roasted Oysters, Seared Sea Scallops, and the Seafood Tower.

3. TJ's Highland Steakhouse in Oshkosh, WI. This Steakhouse is a great choice for anniversaries and dates.

Their bio says, "TJ’s Highland Steakhouse features a classic steakhouse menu inside the comfort and coziness of a country club. Our menu showcases selections of USDA Iowa Premium Prime Dry Aged Beef, Domestic Wagyu, and Berkshire Pork all meticulously kept in their own private cooler."

The most popular menu items here include Scallops, Chilean Sea Bass, and Big Don's Crab Cakes.

4. Par 4 Bistro in Waupaca, WI. This American restaurant has a casual atmosphere to go along with its great food.

"Immerse yourself in an authentic dining bistro and let our friendly staff ​make your dining experience memorable. Looking for breathtaking views? Step outside onto our patio to enjoy fresh foods with a view of our 18-hole golf course," their bio says.

Their menu includes Sandwiches, Burgers, Pizza, Ribs, Seafood, and much more!

5. Mallory's Restaurant & Rooftop Bar in Hudson, WI. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining options, a scenic view, and wonderful food.

Their bio says, "Offering a breath-taking rooftop /patio bar with views of the scenic St. Croix River; our rooftop patio is heated in the winter and open on the weekends. From Burgers and Sandwiches to Surf and Turf, our tempting, tantalizing menu includes grass-fed meat and locally-sourced Wisconsin favorite entrees, all created by our expert chefs."

Those are five amazing local restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't already.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? Will you go to them now? What are your favorite local restaurants in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/wisconsin/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# wisconsin# 2022# local places

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
18442 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Pennsylvania State

Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
13 comments
Wisconsin State

Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments
Kentucky State

Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
6 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
Ohio State

Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
10 comments
Virginia State

Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
15 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
35 comments
Massachusetts State

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
10 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some romantic places to eat in the state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Maryland State

Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
14 comments
Ohio State

Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

Read full story
4 comments
Laurens County, GA

Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
16 comments
Wisconsin State

Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy