Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

The website TripSavvy has a list of the best campgrounds in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Cooper Falls State Park in Mellen, WI.

"Ancient lava flows, deep gorges, and spectacular waterfalls make this one of the state's most scenic parks. Log buildings from the 1930s CCC era add a special charm. The call of the loon, the forest primeval, the timeless character of cascading waterfalls; these and more await the visitor to Copper Falls State Park," the Travel Wisconsin website says.

Their website says, "The park offers camping, hiking, bicycling, picnicking, fishing and swimming opportunities in Loon Lake. The 1.7-mile Doughboy's Nature Trail, along the Bad River, is one of the best hikes in Wisconsin."

2. Kohler-Andrae State Park in Sheboygan, WI.

"Named for John Michael Kohler and Terry Andrae state parks, Kohler-Andrae is the home of majestic sand dunes, miles of golden beach, shimmering blue Lake Michigan water, whispering pines, an abundance of wildlife and recreational activities," the Wisconsin DNR website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Kohler-Andrae State Park is one of the last natural preserves along the Lake Michigan shore and is open for everyone to explore and enjoy."

3. Wildcat Mountain State Park in Ontario, WI.

Their website says, "Located on a ridge rising steeply above the Kickapoo River, Wildcat Mountain State Park offers camping for families, groups, and horseback riders. Twenty-one miles of scenic hiking, nature, and equestrian trails meander through the park."

"An observation point and picnic areas overlook the Kickapoo Valley. The Kickapoo River is popular for paddling and rentals are available in the village of Ontario," their website continues to say.

4. Jack Lake Campground in Deerbrook, WI.

The Travel Wisconsin website says, "Located in Langlade County's Veteran's Memorial Park along beautiful Jack Lake - 15 miles north of Antigo, Wisconsin. Jack Lake is a pristine, crystal clear, spring-fed lake surrounded by hundreds of acres of county-owned forest, rich with recreational opportunities and wildlife."

"The campground consists of 48 individual campsites with 20/30-amp electrical hook-ups, two group sites, three cabins, two hike-in/boat-in sites, and an additional 5-site primitive campground located on High Lake. The reservable cabins sleep 5 people and include LP fireplace, electrical outlets, lighting, dining table, chairs, bunk beds, grill, and fire pit," the website goes on to say.

5. Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest in Boulder Junction, WI.

Their website says, "With over 236,000 acres and more than 900 lakes within its boundaries, the Northern Highland - American Legion State Forest provides wonderfully scenic opportunities for a variety of outdoor recreation from wild and remote campsites accessible only by boat, to developed family and group campgrounds, beaches, boat launches, and trails."

Those are five more campgrounds that are considered a must-visit this summer in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these campgrounds? What are your favorite places to camp in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the TripSavvy website: https://www.tripsavvy.com/best-places-to-camp-in-wisconsin-5079121

