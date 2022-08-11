Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Kansas, you've come to the right place.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best seafood restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Bristol Seafood Grill in Leawood, KS. This restaurant is a perfect choice for lunch.

Their bio says, "With an indulgent menu focused on superior quality seafood, Bristol Seafood Grill crafts its dishes with exacting standards & pampers its guests in a comfortable atmosphere. Featuring a generous cellar selection, an oyster bar & creative cuisine, Bristol delivers culinary excellence at a surprising value."

2. Mass Street Fish House & Raw Bar in Lawrence, KS. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining as well as amazing food.

"Mass Street Fish House and Raw Bar’s menu features a rotating blend of boutique oysters, fresh fish entrees, daily specials, crafted cocktails, and sparkling wine," their bio says.

3. George's French Bistro in Wichita, KS. This restaurant has an amazing romantic atmosphere and is good for special occasions.

Their bio says, "A perfect setting for modern French cuisine located in the heart of College Hill. Now serving dinner and catering menu options."

The most popular menu items here are Scallops, Salmon, and Steak Frites.

4. Newport Grill in Wichita, KS. This restaurant offers a scenic view to go along with its fantastic food.

Their bio says, "Newport Grill is a new progressive seafood restaurant here in Wichita. We receive "top of the boat" fresh fish six days a week! Executive Chef Kevin Derks has created a diverse and delicious menu that will make anybody's taste buds dance!"

The most popular menu items here are Seafood Paella, Pacific Swordfish, and Georges Bank Scallops.

5. Sullivan's Steakhouse in Leawood, KS. This restaurant is a great choice for special occasions, especially anniversaries.

"Sullivan’s is a vibrant neighborhood American Steakhouse featuring the finest steaks & seafood, hand-shaken martinis, & live music. We offer comfortable fine dining in a lively atmosphere," their bio says.

Their bio goes on to say, "Sullivan’s serves the finest hand-selected steaks, simply seasoned and broiled at 1,200 degrees, fresh seafood, a wide selection of crave-able appetizers, soups, salads, and side dishes."

Those are five seafood restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Kansas.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite seafood restaurants in Kansas? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!