Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qjaym_0hBzKbdl00
Photo found fromPXFuel

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022.

If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best Italian restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Rosalie in Wayne, PA. This Italian restaurant has some great outdoor dining and is perfect for special occasions.

Their bio says, "Italian Soul Food. Located in the Wayne Hotel, Rosalie features local regional Italian cuisine prepared by Chef Merick Devine, complemented by an extensive Italian wine list and craft cocktails."

The most popular menu items here are Chicken Parmesan, Bronzino, and Gnocchi.

2. Falsetti's Villa Restaurant in Kittanning, PA. This restaurant has a near-perfect 4.9 out of 5-star rating on the restaurant and is modestly priced.

"Family-owned Italian restaurant happily serving our customers in the region for more than 50 years. We offer pasta, poultry, beef, veal, seafood entrees; soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts; soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails," their bio says.

3. Frankie's Fellini Cafe in Berwyn, PA. This restaurant offers an authentic and casual atmosphere to go along with its great food.

Their bio says, "Frankie's Fellini Cafe is a casual neighborhood find. The menu is filled with authentic Italian dishes from Veal Chop Milanese to Linguini with Clam Sauce. Everything is made fresh from scratch."

The most popular menu items here are Pasta, Calamari, and Veal Parmigiana.

4. Vallozzi's in Greensburg, PA. This restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its food, service, and ambiance.

"Vallozzi’s Greensburg has been a fine dining destination in Western Pennsylvania for nearly four decades. An enticing menu is comprised of Vallozzi family traditions, including housemade pastas, our famous pizzas, and only the freshest meat and seafood," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Risotto, Seafood Risotto, and Sea Scallops.

5. Pronto in Scranton, PA. This restaurant offers amazing food and a nice, romantic atmosphere.

"Looking for the finest homemade Italian cuisine? Come in, sit down, and enjoy the best Italian cuisine Pennsylvania has to offer. At Pronto, we prepare our food using the freshest ingredients, and sparing nothing on the details," their bio says.

Their menu includes pasta, seafood, steak, chicken, and much more!

Those are five Italian restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Pennsylvania.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com

