Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"

If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Since the beginning of his TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2007, Guy Fieri has traveled across the United States and been to a ton of restaurants.

In the state of Wisconsin, several restaurants have made it on the show with Guy Fieri. Here's what they are.

1. Frank's Diner in Kenosha, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 1, episode 4.

Their website says, "Franks Diner has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and On The Road. As well as the United States of Bacon, the NFL Network, CBS Nightly News and WGN TV; on WNPR, WBEZ, and WTMJ Radio, and in numerous travel and historical publications."

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Grilled Cheese, and other classic diner food!

2. Anchor Bar & Grill in Superior, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 11, episode 5.

"Memorabilia-laden hangout with a laid-back vibe for self-described "cheap" burgers & microbrews," their bio on Google says.

Their menu pretty much consists of burgers and fries, but their prices are cheap and the food is great!

3. Delta Diner in Mason, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 21, episode 7.

Their website says, "Delta Diner is a throwback to the 1940’s East Coast diners that dotted the roadsides, only we’ve upped the game at every level."

"For nearly 17 years now we have been fortunate to share our version of an authentic “DINER” experience with passionate folks from near and far. Our primary menu offers breakfast, from scratch “Blue Plate Specials”, and specialty sandwiches," their website goes on to say.

4. Brick House Cafe and Catering in Cable, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 21, episode 8.

"The Brick House Cafe offers great coffee, espresso, lattes, mochas, frappes, smoothies, pastries, and desserts as well as Breakfast and Lunch. Established in 2005, The Brick House Cafe offers unique, fresh, creative menu items, pastries baked fresh daily, homemade soups and desserts, and outstanding service and hospitality," their website says.

There have been other restaurants in Wisconsin that have appeared on the show but have since closed down. They include the Comet Cafe in Milwaukee and Kounty Quarthouse in South Range just to name a few.

Those are four restaurants in Wisconsin that have appeared on the popular TV show "Diner's, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

