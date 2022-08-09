Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROYtk_0hAYWbd700
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Since the beginning of his TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2007, Guy Fieri has traveled across the United States and been to a ton of restaurants.

In the state of Wisconsin, several restaurants have made it on the show with Guy Fieri. Here's what they are.

1. Frank's Diner in Kenosha, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 1, episode 4.

Their website says, "Franks Diner has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and On The Road. As well as the United States of Bacon, the NFL Network, CBS Nightly News and WGN TV; on WNPR, WBEZ, and WTMJ Radio, and in numerous travel and historical publications."

Their menu includes Burgers, Sandwiches, Grilled Cheese, and other classic diner food!

2. Anchor Bar & Grill in Superior, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 11, episode 5.

"Memorabilia-laden hangout with a laid-back vibe for self-described "cheap" burgers & microbrews," their bio on Google says.

Their menu pretty much consists of burgers and fries, but their prices are cheap and the food is great!

3. Delta Diner in Mason, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 21, episode 7.

Their website says, "Delta Diner is a throwback to the 1940’s East Coast diners that dotted the roadsides, only we’ve upped the game at every level."

"For nearly 17 years now we have been fortunate to share our version of an authentic “DINER” experience with passionate folks from near and far. Our primary menu offers breakfast, from scratch “Blue Plate Specials”, and specialty sandwiches," their website goes on to say.

4. Brick House Cafe and Catering in Cable, WI. This restaurant appeared on the show in season 21, episode 8.

"The Brick House Cafe offers great coffee, espresso, lattes, mochas, frappes, smoothies, pastries, and desserts as well as Breakfast and Lunch. Established in 2005, The Brick House Cafe offers unique, fresh, creative menu items, pastries baked fresh daily, homemade soups and desserts, and outstanding service and hospitality," their website says.

There have been other restaurants in Wisconsin that have appeared on the show but have since closed down. They include the Comet Cafe in Milwaukee and Kounty Quarthouse in South Range just to name a few.

Those are four restaurants in Wisconsin that have appeared on the popular TV show "Diner's, Drive-Ins, and Dives."

You can click the following link to go to the article where the above information was found: https://foxsports1070.iheart.com/content/2021-01-08-heres-every-wisconsin-restaurant-featured-on-diners-drive-ins-dives/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# wisconsin# 2022# local

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
18117 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Kentucky State

Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
Ohio State

Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.

Read full story
Minnesota State

Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
10 comments
Virginia State

Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
35 comments
Massachusetts State

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
7 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some romantic places to eat in the state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
14 comments
Ohio State

Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

Read full story
4 comments
Laurens County, GA

Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
15 comments
Wisconsin State

Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy