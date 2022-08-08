Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit

Joe Mertens

Photo found fromFlickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022.

If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

The Crazy Tourist website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Somerset, KY. The population in this charming town is about 11,500.

"Somerset, KY is situated on the northeastern edge of Lake Cumberland just west of the Daniel Boone National Forest, and as you can imagine, is known for its abundance of outdoor recreation including boating, hiking, and even a local vineyard offering a different taste of Kentucky," their website says.

2. Shelbyville, KY. The population here is roughly 16,000 people.

Their website says, "Go boating, fishing, horseback riding and swimming at Shelbyville/Simpsonville/Shelby County Parks. Play on outdoor sports courts and playgrounds. Challenge yourself at nine or 18-hole golf courses, including a championship course a Golf Digest 3.5 star-rated course."

"Relax indoors or out on the beautiful grounds of a Shelby County winery or distillery. Sip at the tasting rooms, browse the gifts shop and enjoy live music by local musicians," their website goes on to say.

3. Bardstown, KY. The population in this beautiful town is close to 13,000.

"Located in the heart of the Bluegrass State, Bardstown offers the ultimate bourbon getaway. With 11 unique distilleries within 16 miles of court square, all your bourbon dreams can come true here in Bardstown, the Bourbon Capital of The World," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Bourbon not your thing? Not to worry! Come see us for our unrivaled history, instead. With an atmosphere that seems to have magically leapt from the paintings of Norman Rockwell and the pages of Mark Twain, see for yourself why Bardstown was declared The Most Beautiful Small Town in America by Rand McNally and USA Today."

4. Rosine, KY. The population in this town is under 1,000 people.

"The city is known as the home of Bill Monroe, the "Father of Bluegrass Music," who was born three miles to the south. A trip to Rosine will have you walking the streets just as Bill did," their website says.

"Additionally, the Rosin Barn Jamboree was once where Bill Monroe fine-tuned his craft and played his last show. Even those who don’t listen to bluegrass can appreciate the atmosphere that the stage still holds today. Next door, fans can go to the Rosine General Store, where locals play music on its front steps," The Crazy Tourist website says.

5. Berea, KY. The population in this town is around 16,000 people.

"We’re not the Folk Arts & Crafts Capital of Kentucky for nothing. Welcome to “old town” Berea. Enjoy our Artisan Village with artisan studios, handmade jewelry, fabric stores, galleries, glass studios, and unique boutique and gift shops," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Boasting a small town atmosphere with rich cultural and historic roots, Berea is an ideal place to live, work, and play."

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Kentucky.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What are your favorite small towns in Kentucky? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to The Crazy Tourist website: https://www.thecrazytourist.com/15-best-small-towns-visit-kentucky/

