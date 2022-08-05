Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.

If you're looking for a great place to spend a romantic evening, the following restaurants should be added to your list.

The website OpenTable has a list of the most romantic places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. The Guild House in Columbus, OH. This American restaurant is great for special occasions and offers a fantastic romantic atmosphere.

"The Guild House is an artisan eatery featuring creative American cuisine available for dinner. We proudly source locally grown ingredients whenever possible," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Sea Bass, Scallops, and Lamb Chops.

2. Lago East Bank in Cleveland, OH. This Italian restaurant offers a notable wine list and is a perfect choice for a date.

Their bio says, "The regional and contemporary menu at Lago is a culmination of northern Piedmontese dishes to Sicilian seafood dishes inspired by 30 years of Italian cooking and upbringing. The beverage options at Lago are equally as much thought out in standard and craft as the food menu."

The most popular menu items here include Lobster Gnocchi, Pizza, and Chicken Breast.

3. Losanti in Cincinnati, OH. This Steakhouse has a wonderful 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "We are excited to bring our Boutique Steakhouse to OTR! A from-scratch kitchen, featuring Steaks by the Ounce! Come try fresh pasta, fresh butchered meat, and scratch cocktails. We look forward to serving you!"

4. Salar in Dayton, OH. This International restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its ambiance, service, and food.

"Salar features World fusion cuisine with strong French and Peruvian influences along with hand-crafted cocktails. The ambiance, extraordinary service, and fascinating menu creates a cosmopolitan atmosphere producing a dining destination unlike any other in the region," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Peruvian Empanadas and Inca Salad.

5. D.B.A. in Akron, OH. This American restaurant offers an elegant and romantic dining area as well as great food.

Their bio says, "D.B.A. is a Fine Dining Steakhouse on the edge of downtown Akron, in the swanky Northside District. The restaurant showcases an elegant dining space, private rooms, modern bar, and spacious open-air patio."

The most popular menu items here are Sea Scallops, Mushroom Risotto, and Hong Kong Mussels.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the most romantic places to eat in the state of Ohio.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to these restaurants? What are your favorite romantic places to eat in Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/ohio/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!