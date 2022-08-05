Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38RUDW_0h5z7nNQ00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.

If you're looking for a great place to spend a romantic evening, the following restaurants should be added to your list.

The website OpenTable has a list of the most romantic places to eat in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. The Guild House in Columbus, OH. This American restaurant is great for special occasions and offers a fantastic romantic atmosphere.

"The Guild House is an artisan eatery featuring creative American cuisine available for dinner. We proudly source locally grown ingredients whenever possible," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Sea Bass, Scallops, and Lamb Chops.

2. Lago East Bank in Cleveland, OH. This Italian restaurant offers a notable wine list and is a perfect choice for a date.

Their bio says, "The regional and contemporary menu at Lago is a culmination of northern Piedmontese dishes to Sicilian seafood dishes inspired by 30 years of Italian cooking and upbringing. The beverage options at Lago are equally as much thought out in standard and craft as the food menu."

The most popular menu items here include Lobster Gnocchi, Pizza, and Chicken Breast.

3. Losanti in Cincinnati, OH. This Steakhouse has a wonderful 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "We are excited to bring our Boutique Steakhouse to OTR! A from-scratch kitchen, featuring Steaks by the Ounce! Come try fresh pasta, fresh butchered meat, and scratch cocktails. We look forward to serving you!"

4. Salar in Dayton, OH. This International restaurant is ranked exceptionally high in its ambiance, service, and food.

"Salar features World fusion cuisine with strong French and Peruvian influences along with hand-crafted cocktails. The ambiance, extraordinary service, and fascinating menu creates a cosmopolitan atmosphere producing a dining destination unlike any other in the region," their bio says.

The most popular menu items here are Peruvian Empanadas and Inca Salad.

5. D.B.A. in Akron, OH. This American restaurant offers an elegant and romantic dining area as well as great food.

Their bio says, "D.B.A. is a Fine Dining Steakhouse on the edge of downtown Akron, in the swanky Northside District. The restaurant showcases an elegant dining space, private rooms, modern bar, and spacious open-air patio."

The most popular menu items here are Sea Scallops, Mushroom Risotto, and Hong Kong Mussels.

Those are five restaurants that are considered some of the most romantic places to eat in the state of Ohio.

What do you think about this? Have you ever been to these restaurants? What are your favorite romantic places to eat in Ohio? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/ohio/cities

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# food# ohio# 2022# local

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
17968 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Wisconsin State

Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
5 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.

Read full story

Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.

Read full story
1 comments
Wisconsin State

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
14 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
35 comments
Massachusetts State

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
7 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some romantic places to eat in the state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
2 comments
Maryland State

Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
14 comments
Ohio State

Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

Read full story
4 comments
Laurens County, GA

Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
15 comments
Wisconsin State

Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy