Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visit

Photo found from Flickr

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning a trip to Tennessee or if you're looking for some great places to live, you might want to consider the following charming small towns.

The website Planet Ware has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Gatlinburg, TN. This charming mountain town has a population of around 3,500 people.

"We have miles of hiking trails in the mountains and tons of dining, attractions, shopping, and arts and crafts in town. Make Gatlinburg your basecamp for adventure. When you visit our beautiful mountain town, we ask that you visit responsibly, practice social distancing and enjoy the Smoky Mountains safely," their website says.

2. Jonesborough, TN. The population here is close to 5,000 and is known as "the little town with the big story."

Their website says, "Visitors often begin their trip to Jonesborough at the Visitors Center and Museum, then stroll through the restored downtown, where they can take a carriage tour or pop into the charming shops, restaurants, and historic buildings."

3. Townsend, TN. This peaceful town has a population of under 1,000.

Their website says, "Townsend is known as the “Gateway to Cades Cove”, one of the most popular and historic natural resources anywhere in the world."

"Whether you choose to unwind in the tranquility of the National Park or thrill in the amusement of Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, we are positioned perfectly, and peacefully, in the center of it all," their website goes on to say.

Their website also says, "With breathtaking views, beautiful accommodations, shopping, food, and entertainment, just minutes away from the entrance to The Great Smoky Mountains National Park, why go anywhere else?"

4. Paris, TN. This town has a population of about 10,000 and is home to "The Biggest Fish Fry" and a 70-foot replica of the Eiffel Tower.

"With natural assets such as the river and Kentucky Lake, visitors to Paris can enjoy camping, boating, sailing, hiking, and swimming. They will also appreciate the charm of visiting an old town that has preserved its past," the Planet Ware website says.

5. Greeneville, TN. The population here is roughly 15,000.

Their website says, "Greeneville has grown to a population of 15,170 and is the county seat of Greene County, an area known for its scenic mountains and agricultural traditions."

"The mission of the Town of Greeneville: Always working to be the most desirable and dynamic small town in Tennessee; a thriving community in which to live, learn, work, and advance business," their website goes on to say.

Those are five charming small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Tennessee.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these towns? What are your favorite small towns in Tennessee? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Planet Ware website: https://www.planetware.com/tennessee/best-small-towns-us-tn-71.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!