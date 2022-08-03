Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit

Photo found from Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.

The website Planet Ware has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Grand Rapids, MN. The population here is roughly 11,000.

Their website says, "Grand Rapids is a small town with lots of charm, surrounded by Minnesota’s nature. This rural up north destination is a picturesque area that has been a favorite of those planning MN family vacations, fishing trips, couple’s getaways, and family reunions for over 100 years."

"You will find a truly unique Northwoods experience; filled with abundant outdoor adventures, scenic beauty, preserved heritage, and vibrant arts and entertainment," their website goes on to say.

2. Excelsior, MN. The population in this charming town is around 2,500.

"Excelsior is a popular weekend getaway from Minneapolis and St. Paul. Unique shops and restaurants fill the Victorian downtown district. And the surrounding lakeside scenery is worthy of a postcard," the Planet Ware website says.

3. Ely, MN. The population here is close to 3,400.

"Ely is a wonderful place to connect with a friendly, outdoor-loving community. Immerse yourself in our rich native history and culture, eat delicious food, peruse the local shops and prepare at one of our many outfitters for an expedition into the wild," their website says.

Their website goes on to say, "Our community takes pride in celebrating and protecting our pristine area, guaranteeing a wealth of unforgettable experiences for thoughtful explorers. We promise that adventure awaits you in Ely."

4. Red Wing, MN. The population here is roughly 16,300.

"We welcome you to a true representation of the authentic Midwest. A unique and charming breathtaking blend of landscapes, artistic vibes, and small-town tokens – this is what memories are made of," their website says.

5. Grand Marais, MN. The population in this charming town is about 1,500.

Their website says, "Artsy and quirky, the North Shore harbor village of Grand Marais welcomes creatives, families, and adventure-seekers alike. The accolades almost speak for themselves."

"Grand Marais has been named America’s Coolest Small Town (Budget Travel Magazine), Top 10 Beach Getaways (Outside Magazine), and Next Great Adventure Town (National Geographic Adventure Magazine)," their website goes on to say.

Those are five charming small towns that have been ranked as a must-visit in the state of Minnesota.

