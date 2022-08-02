Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQp4c_0h1ekBkj00
Photo found fromPXFuel

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

The website OpenTable has a list of the best Italian restaurants in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Sorella in Milwaukee, WI. This restaurant offers great outdoor dining and has a stellar 4.8 out of 5-star rating on the website.

Their bio says, "Old school meets new school, East Coast meets Midwest, with a Southern-style Italian restaurant landing right in the middle of it all. Delivering distinctly Italian cuisine that’s easy to pronounce and even easier to share, guests will enjoy seasonally inspired dishes throughout the year."

The most popular menu items here are Cannoli, Pork Chop, and Roasted Broccoli.

2. Johnny Manhattan's in Hubertus, WI. This restaurant is great for special occasions and has a wonderfully romantic atmosphere.

"Johnny Manhattan specializes in steaks, pizza, and Italian cuisine. The classy and stylish interiors display classic and antique décor, including pendant lamps, ceiling lights, carpeted floors, and a chandelier suspended from the center of the ceiling," their bio says.

3. D'Vino in Madison, WI. This Contemporary Italian restaurant is ranked highly in its food, service, ambiance, and value!

"Owners and Chefs Maniaci and Hoke have crafted an artisanal Cicchetti menu from local fare that transcends traditional Italian specialties with an array of appetizers, small plates, and specialty baskets served in a rustic style with a nod to current gastro pub sensibilities, that pair perfectly with select wines from a variety of small family owned and community supported and operated wineries throughout Italy, France and Switzerland," their website says.

4. Cafe Calamari in Williams Bay, WI. This restaurant offers a scenic view to go with its amazing food!

Their bio says, "Café Calamari is a fine dining establishment serving upscale Italian fare in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. Guests can enjoy the comfortable and elegant seating area where professional staff members offer an extensive menu of authentic Italian cuisine."

"At Café Calamari, you can start with an appetizer of Tuscan ribs, flash-fried calamari, or Caprese salad. Move on to a main course of pasta Bolognese, three cheese tortellini, Sicilian Encrusted Filet, and grilled Chilean sea bass," their bio goes on to say.

5. Fratello's Riverfront Restaurant in Appleton, WI. This restaurant has a beautiful waterfront view and is another great choice for special occasions.

Their bio says, "Uncork the fun at Fratello's Riverfront Restaurant. The award-winning wines are perfect for getting the party started or a quiet nightcap after a delicious Fratellos meal. The casual, spacious dining room has magnificent views on the Fox River, or surround yourself with the sights and sounds of a cascading waterfall while you and your friends party on the quaint patio."

Their menu includes Pizza, Pasta, Bruschetta, Steak, Sandwiches, and much more!

Those are five Italian restaurants that are considered some of the best places to eat in the state of Wisconsin.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these restaurants? What are your favorite Italian restaurants in Wisconsin? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OpenTable website: https://www.opentable.com/wisconsin/cities

# restaurants# food# wisconsin# 2022# local

