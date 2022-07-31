Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Photo found from Unsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.

The OnlyInYourState website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Hill View Manor in New Castle, PA.

"Haunted Hill View Manor offers paranormal investigations and tours of a former nursing home/poor farm located in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Hill View Manor was built in 1926 and is a haunted location that spans over 80,000 square feet. We hold Public Investigations, Private Investigations, and Day Tours of the facility," their website says.

2. Hansell Road in Buckingham, PA.

The OnlyInYourState website says, "Sure, a leisurely drive along Hansell Road, which leads into the forest, may seem like a peaceful way to spend an hour or so. But, if you believe in the paranormal, you may find that tranquility shattered when you begin to see mysterious objects, such as orbs glowing from the trees."

The website goes on to say, "Some describe the orbs as eerie eyes staring at them while others liken their shape to that of a traditional lantern."

3. Van Sant Covered Bridge in New Hope, PA.

"There are rumors that Van Sant’s bridge could be haunted. The bridge is allegedly a “cry baby bridge” where a young woman killed her child and then herself. Her cries, the story goes, still can be heard at night," their website says.

4. King George Inn in Bristol, PA.

"Visit this 17th-century inn for a delicious meal with a side of the paranormal. During its storied history, the King George Inn II, which is the longest continuously operating inn in the United States, has welcomed a long list of esteemed guests, including George Washington, John Adams, and James Madison," the OnlyInYourState website says.

"Today, diners tell of ghostly sightings, including that of a man neatly dressed in a top hat and tails walking through the inn. Others tell of paintings suddenly falling off of the walls and doors opening and closing when no one's there," the website goes on to say.

5. Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, PA.

"Eastern State Penitentiary was once the most famous and expensive prison in the world, but stands today in ruin, a haunting world of crumbling cellblocks and empty guard towers," their website says.

"Today, visitors talk of seeing apparitions and hearing wails as they tour the prison, which also features a nighttime haunted house in the autumn months," the OnlyInYourState website says.

Those are five spooky places that are considered haunted in the state of Pennsylvania.

