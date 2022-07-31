Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgS5F_0gzTMseB00
Photo found fromUnsplash

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.

The OnlyInYourState website has a list of the most haunted places in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Hill View Manor in New Castle, PA.

"Haunted Hill View Manor offers paranormal investigations and tours of a former nursing home/poor farm located in New Castle, Pennsylvania. Hill View Manor was built in 1926 and is a haunted location that spans over 80,000 square feet. We hold Public Investigations, Private Investigations, and Day Tours of the facility," their website says.

2. Hansell Road in Buckingham, PA.

The OnlyInYourState website says, "Sure, a leisurely drive along Hansell Road, which leads into the forest, may seem like a peaceful way to spend an hour or so. But, if you believe in the paranormal, you may find that tranquility shattered when you begin to see mysterious objects, such as orbs glowing from the trees."

The website goes on to say, "Some describe the orbs as eerie eyes staring at them while others liken their shape to that of a traditional lantern."

3. Van Sant Covered Bridge in New Hope, PA.

"There are rumors that Van Sant’s bridge could be haunted. The bridge is allegedly a “cry baby bridge” where a young woman killed her child and then herself. Her cries, the story goes, still can be heard at night," their website says.

4. King George Inn in Bristol, PA.

"Visit this 17th-century inn for a delicious meal with a side of the paranormal. During its storied history, the King George Inn II, which is the longest continuously operating inn in the United States, has welcomed a long list of esteemed guests, including George Washington, John Adams, and James Madison," the OnlyInYourState website says.

"Today, diners tell of ghostly sightings, including that of a man neatly dressed in a top hat and tails walking through the inn. Others tell of paintings suddenly falling off of the walls and doors opening and closing when no one's there," the website goes on to say.

5. Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, PA.

"Eastern State Penitentiary was once the most famous and expensive prison in the world, but stands today in ruin, a haunting world of crumbling cellblocks and empty guard towers," their website says.

"Today, visitors talk of seeing apparitions and hearing wails as they tour the prison, which also features a nighttime haunted house in the autumn months," the OnlyInYourState website says.

Those are five spooky places that are considered haunted in the state of Pennsylvania.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? Do you believe any of them are haunted? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the OnlyInYourState website: https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/pennsylvania/haunted-road-trip-pa/

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, business, sports, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# haunted# pennsylvania# 2022# local# haunted places

Comments / 32

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
17532 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Minnesota State

Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
12 comments
Massachusetts State

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
4 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some romantic places to eat in the state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
13 comments
Ohio State

Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

Read full story
3 comments
Laurens County, GA

Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
14 comments
Wisconsin State

Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of Ohio, or you're looking for some nice places to move to, then you might want to consider stopping by one of the following towns.

Read full story
6 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning an anniversary dinner, special occasion, or just a date, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curds

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Travel Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. We all know that one of the many things Wisconsin is known for is cheese curds. They've become the premium appetizer for the state.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.

Read full story
33 comments
Illinois State

Five restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on going out to eat in Illinois but aren't sure where to go, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy