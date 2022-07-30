Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit

Joe Mertens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e2tsP_0gyhq1fc00
Photo found fromWiki Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

The Planet Ware website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Provincetown, MA. This charming small town has a population of about 3,000 people.

Their website says, "Just about everyone who sets foot on the sandy shore of Provincetown says there is something magical about this place. Maybe it’s because it sits at the edge of the continent, 60 miles out to sea, in a place that swirls together so many people and experiences."

"Provincetown is many things. It’s an escape. It’s an art scene. It’s a foodie haven. It’s an LGBTQ+ capital, and it’s an entertainment hub like no other in the world," their website goes on to say.

2. Concord, MA. This town has a population of around 18,000.

"Located 20 miles west of Boston, Concord is a picturesque New England community of handsome residences, preserved open spaces, family-owned farms, and thriving commercial centers," their website says.

3. Wellfleet, MA. The population in this fishing town is close to 3,000.

Their website says, "Wellfleet is a charming fishing town that is only two miles wide. It is bounded by spectacular beaches, towering dunes, and the roaring surf of the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the tranquil waters of Cape Cod Bay to the west."

"Quaint galleries, bookstores, and gift shops in weather-shingled old houses line the main streets of Wellfleet. Wellfleet's natural beauty makes it an artist's paradise," their website continues to say.

4. Sturbridge, MA. The population here is roughly 9,600.

"Welcome to Sturbridge. Whether you’re in for a quick visit, an extended stay, or are one of the lucky folks who happen to live here, we hope you will make the most of our beautiful town...you’ll want to come back for the experience," their website says.

"A Sturbridge stay puts you within easy distance of all that this part of the Commonwealth has to offer — the Brimfield Antique Show, Six Flags New England, and the Worcester Art Museum, for example," another website says.

5. Rockport, MA. The population in this quaint town is about 7,000.

Their website says, "Escape to historic Rockport, Massachusetts. Visit Rockport for our miles of lovely beaches, boulder-strewn paths through woods and glades, and that uncommonly magical light that has inspired painters since Winslow Homer."

"In an hour’s pleasant drive north of Boston, you can enjoy a romantic getaway, exquisite dining, and a unique shopping experience year-round," their website goes on to say.

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Massachusetts.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What are your favorite small towns in Massachusetts? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Planet Ware website: https://www.planetware.com/massachusetts/best-small-towns-in-massachusetts-us-ma-100.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# small towns# Massachusetts# local# 2022# communities

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about a variety of different topics, such as local news, food, travel, weather, sports, movies, and anything else that comes to mind.

Wisconsin State
17532 followers

More from Joe Mertens

Minnesota State

Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Virginia State

Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
12 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Pennsylvania.

Read full story
32 comments
Tennessee State

Five restaurants in Tennessee have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some romantic places to eat in the state of Tennessee, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Missouri State

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
1 comments
Maryland State

Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
13 comments
Ohio State

Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in Ohio, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burger

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BigSevenTravel website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and you're in the mood for a burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.

Read full story
18 comments
Florida State

Five spooky places in Florida that are considered haunted and where to find them

Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the WestGateResorts website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted locations in Florida.

Read full story
3 comments
Laurens County, GA

Five charming small towns in Georgia that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Georgia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

Read full story
14 comments
Wisconsin State

Five campgrounds in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit this summer

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
4 comments

Five Seafood restaurants in South Carolina that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for seafood in South Carolina, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
9 comments
Minnesota State

Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to eat in the great state of Minnesota, you've come to the right place.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Five charming small towns in Ohio that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning a trip to the great state of Ohio, or you're looking for some nice places to move to, then you might want to consider stopping by one of the following towns.

Read full story
6 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning an anniversary dinner, special occasion, or just a date, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Five restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as having the best cheese curds

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Travel Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. We all know that one of the many things Wisconsin is known for is cheese curds. They've become the premium appetizer for the state.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the PlanetWare website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting or you're looking for some decent places in Pennsylvania to move to, you might want to put these charming small towns on your list.

Read full story
33 comments
Illinois State

Five restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat for 2022

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on going out to eat in Illinois but aren't sure where to go, you might want to consider the following restaurants.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy