Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit

Photo found from Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes.

If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.

The Planet Ware website has a list of the best small towns in the state. Here's what some of them are.

1. Provincetown, MA. This charming small town has a population of about 3,000 people.

Their website says, "Just about everyone who sets foot on the sandy shore of Provincetown says there is something magical about this place. Maybe it’s because it sits at the edge of the continent, 60 miles out to sea, in a place that swirls together so many people and experiences."

"Provincetown is many things. It’s an escape. It’s an art scene. It’s a foodie haven. It’s an LGBTQ+ capital, and it’s an entertainment hub like no other in the world," their website goes on to say.

2. Concord, MA. This town has a population of around 18,000.

"Located 20 miles west of Boston, Concord is a picturesque New England community of handsome residences, preserved open spaces, family-owned farms, and thriving commercial centers," their website says.

3. Wellfleet, MA. The population in this fishing town is close to 3,000.

Their website says, "Wellfleet is a charming fishing town that is only two miles wide. It is bounded by spectacular beaches, towering dunes, and the roaring surf of the Atlantic Ocean to the east and the tranquil waters of Cape Cod Bay to the west."

"Quaint galleries, bookstores, and gift shops in weather-shingled old houses line the main streets of Wellfleet. Wellfleet's natural beauty makes it an artist's paradise," their website continues to say.

4. Sturbridge, MA. The population here is roughly 9,600.

"Welcome to Sturbridge. Whether you’re in for a quick visit, an extended stay, or are one of the lucky folks who happen to live here, we hope you will make the most of our beautiful town...you’ll want to come back for the experience," their website says.

"A Sturbridge stay puts you within easy distance of all that this part of the Commonwealth has to offer — the Brimfield Antique Show, Six Flags New England, and the Worcester Art Museum, for example," another website says.

5. Rockport, MA. The population in this quaint town is about 7,000.

Their website says, "Escape to historic Rockport, Massachusetts. Visit Rockport for our miles of lovely beaches, boulder-strewn paths through woods and glades, and that uncommonly magical light that has inspired painters since Winslow Homer."

"In an hour’s pleasant drive north of Boston, you can enjoy a romantic getaway, exquisite dining, and a unique shopping experience year-round," their website goes on to say.

Those are five small towns that are considered a must-visit in the state of Massachusetts.

What do you think about this? Have you been to any of these places? What are your favorite small towns in Massachusetts? Comment below and let me know!

You can click the following link to go to the Planet Ware website: https://www.planetware.com/massachusetts/best-small-towns-in-massachusetts-us-ma-100.htm

If you liked this article, be sure to follow me here on Newsbreak for more like it. You'll also get the latest scoop on local news, food, travel, sports, business, movies, and any other thing that comes to mind. As always, thanks for reading!